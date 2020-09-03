12 very funny takes on coping with the pandemic

Hats off to the stalwart souls who are still managing to retain a sense of humour, in spite of *waves hand at everything*.

These are the funniest posts we’ve seen today about the coronavirus and everything that it entails.

1.

tell you what I do miss the adrenaline rush of being in a office and being asked if I have time for a quick chat by a superior with no context — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 2, 2020

2.

Having to wear face masks on the school run is brilliant as you can get away with not having to smile at everyone who passes you. They just need to now make it compulsory to wear something that eliminates awkward eye contact. — The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) September 2, 2020

3.

We really are just peasants again… bake bread… avoid plague… revolt… — leo… (@le0foo) August 28, 2020

4.

I keep telling myself that the pandemic "ruined the last year of my 20s" as if I didn't already have plans to spend it drinking open container in parks while regretting all of my choices, panicking about the future & avoiding the outside world — Kimberly ‍♀‍ Dinaro (@KimberDin) August 30, 2020

5.

Berlusconi tests positive for the coronavirus, spare a thought for the virus at this difficult time — •• (@agirlcalledlina) September 2, 2020

6.

Well, if this pandemic has taught us anything… We sure as shit won’t let it show. — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) September 2, 2020

7.

As the US passes six million Covid cases, Mexico finally offers to pay for the wall. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 2, 2020

8.

"In case of an emergency, masks may fall from the compartments above, please feel free to exercise your 'freedom' not to wear them. Thank you for flying Air Covid." https://t.co/v0aAd21S5q — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 2, 2020

9.

Being extra dramatic while rubbing in the shop’s hand sanitiser, so everyone knows how thoroughly decent you are — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 2, 2020

10.

Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus. Thoughts and prayers for Italy's contact tracers. — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) September 2, 2020

11.

Best thing about wearing a mask whilst shopping. You can listen to music and lip sync all you want without looking like a crazy person. — Greg One Leg (@Greg_1_Leg) September 2, 2020

12.

I get a penny every time I see a straight couple with the woman wearing a mask and the man not wearing a mask and anyway I'm about to purchase the tech giant Apple. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 31, 2020

Image @pizzababymichelle and @kellysikkema on Unsplash