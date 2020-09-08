This pet owner made the most of lockdown by building a tank for his cats and people love it

We’re grateful to @pandamoanimum over on Twitter for sharing these pictures of the project her neighbour came up with during lockdown.

‘During lockdown my friend’s dad made excellent use of his free time and built a tank for his cats,’ said @Pandamoanimum.

And they went viral because, well, have a look at them for yourself.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Purrr-fect.

Arming cats is never going to end well. They are pyschopathic enough without aid. — Paul Robertson (@paulsrkendal) September 8, 2020

I like the cat doing the Guy With Shopping Bag In Tiananmen Square thing — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) September 8, 2020

I completely want to believe the cats were deliberately re-enacting that moment. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 8, 2020

Cat version of Tiananmen Square pic.twitter.com/ktcydV6Foi — Ian Smith (@irs1980Gooner) September 8, 2020

