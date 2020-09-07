Actor Jon Cryer had the perfect takedown for this Trump loyalist’s petty attack on him

Over the past few days, it has been alleged by several sources that Donald Trump referred to America’s war dead as “losers” and “suckers”, which has lost him the support of many Republicans.

The allegation has been kept at the forefront of the news by tweets like these:

Saving Private Ryan (1998, Rated R): Even though there's nothing in it for them, a battalion of suckers goes behind enemy lines in WWII to retrieve a guy whose three loser brothers already died. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 6, 2020

The "suckers and losers" comments were just the tip of the iceberg. I can't wait for that iceberg to crash into the trumptanic and sink it. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 7, 2020

Congressman Matt Gaetz – whose name can be shortened to MaGa – has been thoroughly supporting the President, earning him a lot of criticism from veterans.

.@MattGaetz, the self-proclaimed #1 ally of Trump, who represents one of the largest military populations in the nation, has done nothing but continue to blindly follow the lies. #WeRespectVets https://t.co/hCg4QudLqQ — Phil Ehr (@PhilEhr) September 4, 2020

Actor Jon Cryer, explained why he had donated to Gaetz’ Democratic opponent in November’s election.

Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress. I just donated to his opponent @PhilEhr https://t.co/wAVK0CR0nt https://t.co/dXfLMSvqXy — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 5, 2020

The politician clapped back with this attempted putdown, rather than denying the accusations.

Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men. https://t.co/bNxQ9EegY7 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 6, 2020

Jon’s takedown was the perfect response.

Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy? https://t.co/VTE6g2yjZp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 6, 2020

Facts are just great, aren’t they? It’s almost as though Matt Gaetz were some kind of a loser …or a sucker.

Here’s how people reacted to the spat.

This is the moment when @mattgaetz decided to show that in addition to being a loathsome person, he is also a dreadful television critic. 👎@MrJonCryer for the WIN!!! 👍 https://t.co/WWgOfd9Ne3 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 6, 2020

Jon Cryer – 1

Matt Gaetz – 0 Point. Set. Match. https://t.co/2M2LU2xPYh — Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) September 6, 2020

Mr. Jon Cryer just snatched your wig & hair follicles. pic.twitter.com/PUkbTI1793 — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) September 6, 2020

Jon added this clarification.

And FWIW, this wasn’t meant as a slam on Charlie. He was undeniably the star of the show. And a fantastic actor. Despite his issues, we had many more highs than lows. But you can’t say he “carried” a show that lasted four years without him. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 6, 2020

As Charlie might say – “Winning!”

