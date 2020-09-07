Actor Jon Cryer had the perfect takedown for this Trump loyalist’s petty attack on him

Over the past few days, it has been alleged by several sources that Donald Trump referred to America’s war dead as “losers” and “suckers”, which has lost him the support of many Republicans.

The allegation has been kept at the forefront of the news by tweets like these:

Congressman Matt Gaetz – whose name can be shortened to MaGa – has been thoroughly supporting the President, earning him a lot of criticism from veterans.

Actor Jon Cryer, explained why he had donated to Gaetz’ Democratic opponent in November’s election.

The politician clapped back with this attempted putdown, rather than denying the accusations.

Jon’s takedown was the perfect response.

Facts are just great, aren’t they? It’s almost as though Matt Gaetz were some kind of a loser …or a sucker.

Here’s how people reacted to the spat.

Jon added this clarification.

As Charlie might say – “Winning!”

Source Jon Cryer Image Screengrab