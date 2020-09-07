Several boats sank at a pro-Trump gala and that’s the only metaphor we need – 11 funny responses

A floating Trump rally on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas, went badly wrong when several boats were overturned, probably due to the wake from so many larger vessels setting off at once, according to experts.

The President wasn’t there, as he was too busy preparing for the election.

*Coughs* GOLFING!

Clearly, there were conclusions to be drawn from the omnishambles, and Twitter was willing and able to do so.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Hats off to @very_actually for this apt tip.

Source Rahul Upadhyay Image Screengrab h/t Bob Daemmrich