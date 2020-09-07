Several boats sank at a pro-Trump gala and that’s the only metaphor we need – 11 funny responses

A floating Trump rally on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas, went badly wrong when several boats were overturned, probably due to the wake from so many larger vessels setting off at once, according to experts.

#BREAKING: Multiple boats are either in distress or have sunk on Lake Travis in Texas during a Trump Boat Parade#DonaldTrump#Dumbkirk #Texas #BoatParade pic.twitter.com/HYPRUVwBDp — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) September 5, 2020

The President wasn’t there, as he was too busy preparing for the election.

Wish I could join you, but totally focused on November 3rd. Thank you! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/bZ31JCgz99 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

EARLIER: President Trump went golfing again on Sunday at his Virginia golf club. pic.twitter.com/7R3ij0TqMQ — The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020

Clearly, there were conclusions to be drawn from the omnishambles, and Twitter was willing and able to do so.

1.

2.

Trump supporters held a parade and now the boats are sinking. Who the hell is writing the script for 2020 this is so extra. https://t.co/bTANS5ixQy — Keri Blakinger (@keribla) September 5, 2020

3.

The disastrous Trump boat rally mirrors the current state of his campaign.pic.twitter.com/HikM0O5KHf — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 5, 2020

4.

The Trump boat parade fiasco is funny because the little Trump boats thought they were driving with the big Trump boats and then the big Trump boats crushed them with waves and drove away like always. — feminist next door (@emrazz) September 5, 2020

5.

6.

Let’s take the real irony away from this… These fools representing Trump sunk their own boats. This lake doesn’t have major wakes like this. They literally sunk each other’s boats. And there’s your sign. #LakeTravis #Dumbkirk pic.twitter.com/SuJaH8jEzH — Skyleigh #BidenHarris [email protected]🏠 (@Sky_Lee_1) September 5, 2020

7.

8.

Overheard as Trump’s Armada was sinking at #DumbKirk: “Damn the soup can torpedoes – full speed ahead!” — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) September 5, 2020

9.

Q: What do you call a Trumpster bobbing in Lake Travis after his boat sank? A: Proud Buoy — The True American (@TheTrueAmerica5) September 6, 2020

10.

Lake Travis Sabotage>Bowling Green Massacre — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 6, 2020

11.

I mean, I guess I’m fine with you having a Trump boat I just wish you wouldn’t shove it down my lake. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) September 6, 2020

Next time they should boat by mail#Dumbkirk — Not very complicated. (@very_actually) September 5, 2020

