This supercut of Donald Trump getting people’s names wrong is quite the watch

There’s insufficient space, alas, to go into everything that Donald Trump’s not very good at.

But one of the things he’s not very good at is getting people’s names right. And if you don’t believe us – of course you believe us – have a look at this.

It’s a supercut of the so-called president getting people’s names wrong, put together by the good people of @nowthisnews, and it’s quite the watch.

Close, but no cigar!

Tim Apple is still my favorite… — Nasty Mimi Melange (@MimiMelange) September 3, 2020

And you can follow @nowthisnews on Twitter here.

Source @nowthisnews