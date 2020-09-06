Priti Patel called Extinction Rebellion’s newspaper an attack on democracy – 9 pressing responses

On Saturday, climate change activists, Extinction Rebellion, staged a protest that prevented the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers, The Times and The Sun, from making it to the shops for their early distribution.

Home Secretary Priti Patel had this to say.

This morning people across the country will be prevented from reading their newspaper because of the actions of Extinction Rebellion. This attack on our free press, society and democracy is completely unacceptable. https://t.co/3DfasjD6sS — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) September 5, 2020

That sound was people’s irony meters exploding and the clapbacks were swift and brutal.

Extinction Rebellion responded.

The majority of our press is owned by 5 billionaires – that is far from free @pritipatel The government is an #EtonMess that is out of touch with the people. And your idea of society is to divide and rule. Well we still have higher hopes. #FreeTheTruth #ExtinctionRebellion https://t.co/jX975d5Cr8 — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) September 5, 2020

This is how many other tweeters reacted.

1.

NOT A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

Ignoring Russian interference

Taking millions from Russian donors

Proroguing Parliament

Stuffing House of Lords with cronies

Giving pals billions for PPE

Hiding from press in fridges

Lying about everything THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

Some papers were delayed https://t.co/q6xgvV9L46 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 5, 2020

2.

Protesting in a way that slightly delays one edition of a newspaper that’s fully available online is not a threat to democracy. Jesus, and they call us the snowflakes. https://t.co/0ORuENu6SZ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 5, 2020

3.

Priti Patel is right – stopping a few cretins getting their daily dose of xenophobia is a real threat to democracy. Much more than, say, proroguing Parliament or allowing Russian interference in our elections. https://t.co/yIaCtB2voE — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 5, 2020

4.

Would that be the free press owned by offshore tax dodging oligarchs? https://t.co/QtBLkqHx5A — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) September 5, 2020

5.

6.

Priti Patel in another dogwhistle flight of bigoted fancy as a few hours delay in buying a newspaper becomes an "attack on our free press, society and democracy". Priti is either sulking because Cummings ignores her or she has eaten Nadine Dorries' brains. pic.twitter.com/qnkrdefmk2 — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) September 5, 2020

7.

Won't somebody please think of the Murdochs.. https://t.co/BUH0cvmFJh — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 5, 2020

8.

Thoughts and prayers with those folks having to go without their weekend edition of transphobia x https://t.co/fY3Kx5b9qD — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) September 5, 2020

9.

‘Whereas our party’s attacks on free press, democracy & society are totes cool.’ https://t.co/GwrWYj5N66 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 5, 2020

While Andrew Neil may have agreed with her assessment, he had this additional point.

Too true. 5,000 print workers, often violent, could not stop the papers leaving Wapping in 1986. But a few trustifarians can stop papers going about their lawful business in 2020. Whoever the Home Secretary is today should be ashamed. It’s not you, is it? https://t.co/glehqjQKu7 — Andrew Neil (@afneil) September 5, 2020

Awkward.

