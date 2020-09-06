Priti Patel called Extinction Rebellion’s newspaper an attack on democracy – 9 pressing responses

On Saturday, climate change activists, Extinction Rebellion, staged a protest that prevented the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers, The Times and The Sun, from making it to the shops for their early distribution.

Home Secretary Priti Patel had this to say.

That sound was people’s irony meters exploding and the clapbacks were swift and brutal.

Extinction Rebellion responded.

This is how many other tweeters reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

While Andrew Neil may have agreed with her assessment, he had this additional point.

Awkward.

