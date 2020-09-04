Priti Patel just took aim at ‘activist lawyers’ helping asylum seekers – only 4 responses you need

Here’s Home Secretary Priti Patel taking to Twitter to reassure everyone that the government is doing all it can to deport migrants who arrive here in small boats and had ‘no right’ to be in the UK.

Today we removed people who came here via small boat. They had previously claimed asylum elsewhere and had no legal right to be in the UK. Removals continue to be frustrated by activist lawyers, but I will not let up until this route is unviable https://t.co/oc1sOTTOae — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) September 3, 2020

Nigel Farage spending all those days on the beach with his friend and a mobile phone appears to be paying off.

And while you might take issue with basically everything about it, it was the ‘activist lawyer’ bit that really caught people’s attention.

Here are the only 4 responses you need.

"Activist lawyers" again? Really? Doing your job is now activism, it seems. We are wondering what an "activist Home Secretary" does. #ChangeTheRecord https://t.co/adIanOz3A8 — The Bar Council (@thebarcouncil) September 3, 2020

Translation “Lawyers doing their job have stopped us illegally deporting people.” I stand in absolute admiration of each and every one of those lawyers because they protect the rule of law which is vital in a democratic society 👏 👏 👏 #activistlawyersassemble https://t.co/Q8X280dOSe — Madison QC (@madisonmitchel1) September 3, 2020

This is a deeply disturbing narrative from the Home Secretary. Activist Lawyers as she refers to them are professionals working within the confines of the law. What has our country become, I am sickened. https://t.co/L6k3NAzoon — Paula Barker MP (@PaulaBarkerMP) September 3, 2020

Lawyers are not ‘activists’, they are professionals working within the established legal framework to provide representation for those to whom you would deny a fair hearing. Stop breaking the law and they’ll cease to be a problem, you abhorrent fucking disgrace to your office. https://t.co/hAfSVKEkSi — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 4, 2020

To conclude …

Idea of 'activist lawyers' quickly becoming normalised, so it bears repeating that what they mean by that are lawyers who stop the government breaking the law. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 4, 2020

