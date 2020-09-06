Michael Spicer’s latest Room Next Door is absolutely souper

The Room Next Door sketches are the best possible explanation for some of the truly ridiculous things that come out of the mouths of people in the public eye – mostly politicians.

Sadly, they’re just the product of the brilliant mind of Michael Spicer.

His latest episode looks at the weird soup rant of Donald Trump, but there’s a twist – a very meta twist.

the room next door – President Trump and the OTHER Room Next Door pic.twitter.com/Ao2z5G48Sy — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 5, 2020

One viewing isn’t enough to get everything out of it – trust us on that. We won’t spoil it for you, but you can read through the responses for revelations of things you may have missed.

How good is it? Well, this good …

There can be no debate. @MrMichaelSpicer has surpassed himself. https://t.co/wbjWZk3IC3 — Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) September 5, 2020

Just when you think @MrMichaelSpicer can't possibly get any funnier… 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/RzWCKh9my7 — Ellie Lock (@ellielockx) September 5, 2020

Ok this is the most brilliant one yet. Just perfect. — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) September 5, 2020

The legend that is Neil Gaiman sensed something familiar.

In which it all goes a bit CORALINE… https://t.co/l6KDDR8Chu — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 5, 2020

While this prediction from Dr Beth Singler feels true.

In 10 years time you will need to read a 1,000 page Spicerworld guide (6th edition) to understand all of the lore and world building 🙂 Bravo! https://t.co/fsDmwQupvL — Dr Beth Singler 🤖 -Levelling up my hiding skills- (@BVLSingler) September 5, 2020

Absolutely souper.

