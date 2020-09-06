Michael Spicer’s latest Room Next Door is absolutely souper

The Room Next Door sketches are the best possible explanation for some of the truly ridiculous things that come out of the mouths of people in the public eye – mostly politicians.

Sadly, they’re just the product of the brilliant mind of Michael Spicer.

His latest episode looks at the weird soup rant of Donald Trump, but there’s a twist – a very meta twist.

One viewing isn’t enough to get everything out of it – trust us on that. We won’t spoil it for you, but you can read through the responses for revelations of things you may have missed.

How good is it? Well, this good …

The legend that is Neil Gaiman sensed something familiar.

While this prediction from Dr Beth Singler feels true.

Absolutely souper.

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab