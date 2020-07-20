Michael Spicer was devastating in the Room Next Door to Priti Patel’s mauling by Yvette Cooper

The Home Secretary’s grilling by Yvette Cooper was an excruciating watch, but it was absolutely worth all the cringing because it led to this next-level Room Next Door sketch from Michael Spicer.

We wouldn’t have believed he could up his game, yet here we are.

We can think of at least a dozen people in the public eye who would benefit from a notice like this.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

It’s a sure sign of a great entertainer that people are inspired to create their own tributes …like this.

We’d watch the hell out of that series.

