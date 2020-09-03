Kay Burley’s takedown of Henry Bolton after he criticised her Matt Hancock interview was simply blistering

There’s been no shortage of plaudits for Kay Burley today after she repeatedly pressed health secretary Matt Hancock over former Australian PM Tony Abbott’s qualifications to be the UK’s trade envoy.

“Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist” Health Sec @MattHancock: “He’s also an expert on trade”#KayBurley JM pic.twitter.com/92IFWVcDYH — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 3, 2020

Brilliantly done. Except former UKIP leader Henry Bolton wasn’t amongst them. Replying to someone on Twitter who defended Abbott’s misogyny, here’s what Bolton had to say.

And Burley’s response was simply blistering.

I’m afraid I can’t take lectures from a failed politician who ‘abandoned’ his ‘still breastfeeding’ third wife for a woman half his age (a woman who also posted deeply racist messages which she later claimed had been taken out of context) and still expects to be taken seriously. https://t.co/hScchKeGYE — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 3, 2020

Oof.

Reporting the truth is not the equivalent of portraying people in a good light. If Abbott is a misogynist, homophobe and climate change denier, the public should be aware of that. Good job. — Romil Patel (@rom_j_patel) September 3, 2020

Exactly so, sir. — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 3, 2020

What is it about Burley and former UKIP leaders? We only mention after another former party leader, Gerard Batten, took to Twitter last year to question how she got her job.

Cue Burley …

Boil yer head Katie https://t.co/89uUX5jUDI — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 26, 2020

Next!

