Kay Burley’s takedown of Henry Bolton after he criticised her Matt Hancock interview was simply blistering

There’s been no shortage of plaudits for Kay Burley today after she repeatedly pressed health secretary Matt Hancock over former Australian PM Tony Abbott’s qualifications to be the UK’s trade envoy.

Brilliantly done. Except former UKIP leader Henry Bolton wasn’t amongst them. Replying to someone on Twitter who defended Abbott’s misogyny, here’s what Bolton had to say.

And Burley’s response was simply blistering.

What is it about Burley and former UKIP leaders? We only mention after another former party leader, Gerard Batten, took to Twitter last year to question how she got her job.

Cue Burley …

