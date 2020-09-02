Cats, vaccines and dangerous spelling all feature in today’s 10 funny coronavirus posts
Cats, vaccines and the danger of poor spelling all feature in today’s round-up of coronavirus comedy.
1.
2023
Board: Bobak, what caused the anomaly on the spacecraft?
Me: well you see there’s random bits of garbage text in the flight software code, like “jnm,n”
Board: how did that happen?
Me: uh, we were all in lockdown and, um, the cats. They just kept sitting on our keyboards.
— Bobak Ferdowsi (@tweetsoutloud) September 1, 2020
2.
Heard the covid vaccine is gonna be a Flintstones chewable. Don't really care either way but if it ain't Dino I ain't takin it
— John Hamburger (@BronzeHammer) August 30, 2020
3.
“Doctor, I’ve brought you some poo to look at.”
“That won’t be necessary, we can just do a nasal swa-“
“EXAMINE MY FUCKING TURDS, YOU SNOWFLAKE.” pic.twitter.com/JV0E7D4ypj
— ️ Max ️ (@SpillerOfTea) September 1, 2020
4.
2020 – the year poor spelling turned deadly. pic.twitter.com/2qli1M0IhO
— Michael Frost (@michaelfrost6) August 17, 2020
5.
Stardom or Covid? pic.twitter.com/M9hrCA1JeU
— Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 1, 2020
6.
I’m glad it’s September because that’s when everyone with zero understanding of global health pandemics told me it would all be over by.
— Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) September 1, 2020
7.
We've achieved herd immunity to common sense.
— Ramp (@StillOnTheMoors) August 31, 2020
8.
Typical day in quarantine pic.twitter.com/l2K18t2yB7
— (@moby_dickhead) September 1, 2020
9.
Latest Scottish government Covid guidence on Covid appears to be that you can only meet people outside your household indoors if there is a till present.
— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) September 1, 2020
10.
my girlfriend and I have a quarantine system where if we put a tie on the bedroom doorknob it means that the door is now “Doorio” our fun but boastful italian roommate
— Mike Ginn (@shutupmikeginn) August 21, 2020
Finally, a bit of “What were we thinking?” from Clara Batten.
@rabatts
Image @michaelfrost6