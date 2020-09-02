Cats, vaccines and dangerous spelling all feature in today’s 10 funny coronavirus posts

Cats, vaccines and the danger of poor spelling all feature in today’s round-up of coronavirus comedy.

1.

2023

Board: Bobak, what caused the anomaly on the spacecraft?

Me: well you see there’s random bits of garbage text in the flight software code, like “jnm,n”

Board: how did that happen?

Me: uh, we were all in lockdown and, um, the cats. They just kept sitting on our keyboards. — Bobak Ferdowsi (@tweetsoutloud) September 1, 2020

2.

Heard the covid vaccine is gonna be a Flintstones chewable. Don't really care either way but if it ain't Dino I ain't takin it — John Hamburger (@BronzeHammer) August 30, 2020

3.

“Doctor, I’ve brought you some poo to look at.” “That won’t be necessary, we can just do a nasal swa-“ “EXAMINE MY FUCKING TURDS, YOU SNOWFLAKE.” pic.twitter.com/JV0E7D4ypj — ️‍ Max ️‍ (@SpillerOfTea) September 1, 2020

4.

2020 – the year poor spelling turned deadly. pic.twitter.com/2qli1M0IhO — Michael Frost (@michaelfrost6) August 17, 2020

5.

6.

I’m glad it’s September because that’s when everyone with zero understanding of global health pandemics told me it would all be over by. — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) September 1, 2020

7.

We've achieved herd immunity to common sense. — Ramp (@StillOnTheMoors) August 31, 2020

8.

9.

Latest Scottish government Covid guidence on Covid appears to be that you can only meet people outside your household indoors if there is a till present. — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) September 1, 2020

10.

my girlfriend and I have a quarantine system where if we put a tie on the bedroom doorknob it means that the door is now “Doorio” our fun but boastful italian roommate — Mike Ginn (@shutupmikeginn) August 21, 2020

Finally, a bit of “What were we thinking?” from Clara Batten.

Image @michaelfrost6