Our 10 favourite new tweets about the coronavirus

As schools in England reopen and workers are encouraged to leave their homes and go back to their offices, all eyes are on the coronavirus figures – apart from the eyes that are reading these latest funny tweets about pandemic life.

1.

I'm wearing headphones, glasses and a face mask. My ears have never been so busy. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 25, 2020

2.

I'm more interested in Britannia flattening the curve than ruling the waves, am I right? ok have a great evening — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) August 25, 2020

3.

Remember when everyone was making sourdough and banana breads with flour that cost £27.99 and a maimed limb from the corner shop before standing outside clapping at bemused DPD drivers? That was 45 years ago in 2020. — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) August 29, 2020

4.

My phone keeps changing 'Pandemic' to 'Panasonic' Not sure if it's just autocorrect being dickish as usual, or a sinister attempt by Samsung to subliminally link a rival tech firm to a major global problem The latter would be more impressive, in fairness — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) August 29, 2020

5.

So glad everywhere’s opening tomorrow to help cram people in to smaller spaces just at the point the weather makes people want to go outside less and we have a deadly pandemic that’s airborne. I can’t see this having negative repercussions at all. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) August 31, 2020

6.

A guy tweeting from beyond the grave about how the virus he died from isn’t that deadly would seem strange prior to 2020. pic.twitter.com/oyrMHC5tfU — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 31, 2020

7.

My pet rabbit made a shiv while I was sleeping. We’re officially at peak pandemic 🐰🔪 pic.twitter.com/tGkp9FoT9C — Gabrielle 🤓+🐰 @ 🏠 (@contextual_life) August 31, 2020

8.

And thus coronavirus did make Blair Witch victims of us all pic.twitter.com/lsQhZC7wXh — batkaren (@batkaren) August 29, 2020

9.

It’s nice to just get away from work on the weekend, it’s much more comfortable on the other end of the couch — Aditya Shankar (@adityanshankar) August 15, 2020

10.

Me and the squad heading out for the last day of #EatOutToHelpOutpic.twitter.com/CCD4qAwqD1 — Tez (@tezilyas) August 31, 2020

Finally, we love the directness of this warning sign spotted in a Chinese taxi.

was thinking about this great Chinese cab sign all day today pic.twitter.com/NYCB8Ac8TO — jessica jin (@jessicajin_) August 30, 2020

Image canweallgo on Unsplash