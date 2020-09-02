Billy Joel’s Piano Man – rewritten to reflect 2020
Canadian TikToker and actor Nick Sheculski, or niktheitalian, has silky musical skills and a talent for comedy.
He combines those things in this – his most popular video – in which he shares his reworking of Billy Joel’s classic, Piano Man.
@niktheitalian
If Piano Man was written about 2020 ##foryoupage ##SummerProject
Has anything ever been more relatable?
READ MORE
‘This is what every single day of 2020 has felt like’
Source Nick Sheculski Image Nick Sheculski