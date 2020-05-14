‘This is what every single day of 2020 has felt like’

If you only watch one funny cat video this week …

And it’s fair to say people enjoyed it.

And here’s the original, on TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@digieverafter/video/6822676422277074182?u_code=dah80j2fc890ka&preview_pb=0&language=en&_d=dah810h1mda9bf&timestamp=1588870066&utm_campaign=client_share&app=musically&utm_medium=ios&user_id=6788149624487019525&tt_from=copy&utm_source=copy&source=h5_m

READ MORE

This kitten really wants to scare its owner and it’s very funny and totally adorable

Source Twitter @WhimsyDesigns