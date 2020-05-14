If you only watch one funny cat video this week …

This is what every single day of 2020 has felt like. pic.twitter.com/Pz3x3CI2OA — ✨Lys ✨ (@WhimsyDesigns) May 6, 2020

And it’s fair to say people enjoyed it.

I AM CRYING — Amber✨ (@amber_amberson) May 6, 2020

I have no mascara left. I can’t breathe. Send help 😂🤣 — ✨Lys ✨ (@WhimsyDesigns) May 6, 2020

It's 3AM here and I've been watching this on a loop for 5 minutes and I don't plan on stopping anytime soon. — PinkStylist (@Pink_Stylist) May 8, 2020

And here’s the original, on TikTok.

Source Twitter @WhimsyDesigns