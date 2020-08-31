Simply 7 funny things people said about turning on the central heating in August

Despite what the weather appears to be telling you, we’ve checked and it is still August.

We remember when August Bank Holidays meant a trip to the beach or something. But now we’re just thinking about the central heating.

And it turns out we’re not the only ones. Here are our favourite things people have been saying about it.

1.

bit of personal news. I've been thinking about this for some time, after many sleepless nights and conversations with both my family and God, I've made the difficult decision to put the heating on. — dan hett (@danhett) August 31, 2020

2.

Welcome to Britain, a country where the use of home heating systems is not determined by indoor temperature, but by calendar month and a matter of principle. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 29, 2020

3.

It’s cold enough to put the heating on but I’m not putting the heating on because it’s fucking August and I’m from Yorkshire. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 29, 2020

4.

There’s really no need to put the heating on, other than the fact it’s cold — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 30, 2020

5.

The heating's on & it's not even September yet.

I've failed as a Scottish person.

This means by law I have to burn my certificate of Scottishness in front of the statue of Greyfriars Bobby & shout

"I HATE TUNNOCK'S TEA CAKES"

I had a good run but it's over.

Please forgive me — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 30, 2020

6.

NO YOU CANNOT TURN THE CENTRAL HEATING ON IN AUGUST — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) August 29, 2020

7.

I have just put my heating on — Gok Wan MBE 🌈 (@therealgokwan) August 29, 2020

To conclude …

central heating on in August welcome to the Uk — nas🐣 (@nxsreeen) August 29, 2020

Still August.

READ MORE

8 funniest things people said about this unfortunate BBC weather forecast

Images Pixabay @bbcweather