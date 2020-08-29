8 funniest things people said about this unfortunate BBC weather forecast
There was something about this BBC weather forecast for heavy rain over the east of England that made people smile.
See if you can spot it.
And there was a 100% chance that it would prompt lots of funny comments on Twitter. Here are our 8 favourites.
1.
Goodness! That looks to me like a good few inches of rain overnight https://t.co/drJO117xVW
— Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) August 28, 2020
2.
ok who had penisstorm on their 2020 apocolypse bingo card https://t.co/n12jZl5EHY
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 28, 2020
3.
this makes a mockery of Essex and I won’t stand for it https://t.co/M0eGnREMXY
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 28, 2020
4.
Stupid sexy heavy showers https://t.co/IlsLLUCdr7
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 28, 2020
5.
everything reminds me of him 😔
— Karina (@ayekaybay) August 28, 2020
6.
Essex is seriously getting it tonight
— Kie✨ (@LabourDams) August 28, 2020
7.
Accompanied by a stiff breeze
— Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) August 28, 2020
8.
How many inches are we talking? https://t.co/xBB6Ge8ws7
— David Ames (@semadivad) August 28, 2020
In short …
I am a mature adult
I am a mature adult
I am a mature adult
I am a mature adult https://t.co/5yBtJdt4ZD
— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) August 28, 2020
— Stoo (@Stoooooooo) August 28, 2020
