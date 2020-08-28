Melania Trump’s ‘green screen’ dress got exactly the treatment it deserved – 7 perfectly tailored favourites

It was the last night of the Republican party’s convention and Donald Trump spoke for a long time, a very long time.

But no matter how long he spoke, he couldn’t distract people from Melania Trump’s most unfortunate choice of bright green dress, which was exactly the right shade used for green screen effects.

Melania Trump couldn’t decide which dress to wear so she wore a green screen to let twitter choose for her pic.twitter.com/X2rSVl3QdG — Mara Laine (@FoundMyCarKeys) August 28, 2020

And if you think people would be only too happy to take her up on the offer, you’d be right. Here are our favourites.

Melania’s fashion choices always send a message pic.twitter.com/FvriwnX0fR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

Everyone will be talking about Melania's dress after this is all over. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/KosqGenMwc — Scott Brown (@ScottBrownDC) August 28, 2020

And just in case you were wondering (well, you never know …)

To conclude …