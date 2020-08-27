Simply 9 funny photos of pets whose dinner time took an unexpected twist

Enjoy these 9 funny photos of pets whose dinner time didn’t end quite as they expected.

Maybe they paid the price for being over enthusiastic, or possibly they were just very unlucky. They were collected by the good people of BoredPanda and you can find a whole load more here.

1. ‘He got stuck’

(via Reddit Beastmonger)

2. ‘He has it all but it cost him everything’

(via @urvillageidiot)

3. ‘My Dog Managed To Get Into A Pack Of Frozen Fish Fillets And He Would’ve Gotten Away With It If He Didn’t Get Stuck And Had To Come To Me For Help’

(via Reddit xenphioncrisux)

4. ‘The derpiness starts early’

(via Imgur)

5. ‘My Cat Got His Head Stuck In The Ice Cream Container. Tried To Back Up. Found That There Was Less Table Than He Thought’

(via Reddit mitchbrown13)

6. ‘After Returning Home This Is How We Caught My Husky Eating Cat Food …’

(via Reddit Bubblebeam09212)

7. ‘We Left Them Alone For 5 Minutes With A Full Feeder And This Happens -_- (She Is Ok Just Was Very Confused When We Got Her Out)’

(via Reddit yu/Arn3110)

8. ‘He Tried To Lick The Plates And Got Stuck’

9. ‘Sometimes Your Food Dish Gets Stuck On Your Collar And You Leave A Trail Of Food Around The House’

(via Reddit skiggitybombop)

H/T BoredPanda