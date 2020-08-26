This dog just wanted to shake hands and it’s utterly adorable
Probably the shortest clip of the week, but also the most adorable.
‘There was an attempt … to shake hands,’ says SluggishStudent over on Reddit.
Awww!
Got us thinking about this all time classic.
I don't suppose you've seen those two boiled eggs I left sitting on the kitchen sideboard by any chance? pic.twitter.com/dV2YSbZL6R
— All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) February 17, 2019
And this one.
I like both the empathy of this dog, and also its ‘stop being a dick’ stare pic.twitter.com/vfmpTnTGGk
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 15, 2019
Source Reddit u/SluggishStudent