People are sharing things you can say both during cricket and sex – 9 favourites
A brief but welcome diversion from the real world comes courtesy of @life_arts_lane who asked this on Twitter.
Things that can be said during both cricket and sex?
Go.
— lifeintheartslane 🕯 (@life_arts_lane) August 24, 2020
And you don’t have to like cricket to enjoy it (but it definitely helps).
Here are our 9 favourites.
1.
The fingers going up… ☝️
— Liam. R. Brignull (@liambrignull) August 24, 2020
2.
As an Australian, you probably expected me to be better at this. https://t.co/a1MYJhdHvv
— Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) August 24, 2020
3.
My wife's contribution. 'Disappointing, no third man.'
— Whitey (@wanderingwhitey) August 24, 2020
4.
Best not to use sandpaper on the balls https://t.co/k71TbxHDm9
— Rehana Watkinson (@Rehune) August 25, 2020
5.
"when do we stop for tea?"
— Kate Jamieson ⚓ (@kejamieson_) August 24, 2020
6.
I’m bored. https://t.co/YOiPtQkBnV
— Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) August 25, 2020
7.
It's been swinging all over the place in the evening session
— Richard Pulsford (@RichardPulsford) August 24, 2020
8.
I believe the only correct response to this question is "HOWZAT?!" https://t.co/CI9Q1TmSIC
— Shambolic Neutral (@BradfemlyWalsh) August 24, 2020
9.
It’s not the same without the live spectators.
— Paddy Arkwright (@paddy_arkwright) August 24, 2020
Source @life_arts_lane Image Unsplash