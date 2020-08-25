People are sharing things you can say both during cricket and sex – 9 favourites

A brief but welcome diversion from the real world comes courtesy of @life_arts_lane who asked this on Twitter.

Things that can be said during both cricket and sex? Go. — lifeintheartslane 🕯 (@life_arts_lane) August 24, 2020

And you don’t have to like cricket to enjoy it (but it definitely helps).

Here are our 9 favourites.

1.

The fingers going up… ☝️ — Liam. R. Brignull (@liambrignull) August 24, 2020

2.

As an Australian, you probably expected me to be better at this. https://t.co/a1MYJhdHvv — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) August 24, 2020

3.

My wife's contribution. 'Disappointing, no third man.' — Whitey (@wanderingwhitey) August 24, 2020

4.

Best not to use sandpaper on the balls https://t.co/k71TbxHDm9 — Rehana Watkinson (@Rehune) August 25, 2020

5.

"when do we stop for tea?" — Kate Jamieson ⚓ (@kejamieson_) August 24, 2020

6.

7.

It's been swinging all over the place in the evening session — Richard Pulsford (@RichardPulsford) August 24, 2020

8.

I believe the only correct response to this question is "HOWZAT?!" https://t.co/CI9Q1TmSIC — Shambolic Neutral (@BradfemlyWalsh) August 24, 2020

9.

It’s not the same without the live spectators. — Paddy Arkwright (@paddy_arkwright) August 24, 2020

