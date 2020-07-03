Simply 23 very funny things you can say both during sex and work video conference calls
People have been sharing things you can say that sound equally at home during sex and on a work video conference call.
It all began when Declan Cashin – or @Tweet_Dec – asked people to come up with suggestions on Twitter.
Things you can say during sex and also during work video conferences. Go!
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 2, 2020
And it prompted lots and lots of replies. Here are our 23 favourites (including quite a few from @Tweet_Dec himself).
1.
Is it just the 2 of us today?
— Keith Abhaile. (@KeithWalsh2fm) July 2, 2020
2.
Let me finish first
— Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) July 2, 2020
3.
I’m sorry I’m going to have to try to get in again with a different device…
— Andy Heeps (@andyheeps) July 2, 2020
4.
“I’m going into presentation mode”
— Alan Slattery (@AlanSla) July 2, 2020
5.
Let me know when you can see it
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 2, 2020
6.
I need to wrap this up because I’ve got another one right after
— Adam Ilenich (@adamilenich) July 2, 2020
7.
Thanks for jumping on, Derek
— Dave Harland (@wordmancopy) July 3, 2020
8.
Our connection is a bit off
— James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) July 3, 2020
9.
Sorry, carry on, I thought you’d finished
— Alex Wilson (@alex_g_wilson) July 2, 2020
10.
Can we record this???
— J Ø R D Å N (at ) (@jordanmcd) July 2, 2020
11.
At this point, I tend to bring in Graham from Accounts
— Andrew Maison (@andrewmaison) July 2, 2020
12.
That was a complete waste of time. I wasn’t asked to contribute at a all!
— colin chapman (@cashcityrocker) July 2, 2020