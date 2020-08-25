Donald Trump Jr doesn’t understand what ‘PPE’ stands for – 5 deadly takedowns

In today’s edition of ‘is Donald Trump Jr thick as mince or what?’, comes this.

It’s the so-called president’s son talking to the Republican party’s national convention and, well, take it away, Donny!

‘P, P and E? You spoil us, Mr President!’

And just in case Donny’s still in any doubt, it’s ‘personal protective equipment’.

READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr called Joe Biden the ‘Loch Ness monster of the swamp’ – 5 monstrous takedowns

Source @atrupar Image Pixabay