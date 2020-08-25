Donald Trump Jr called Joe Biden the ‘Loch Ness monster of the swamp’ – 5 monstrous takedowns

Donald Trump Jr managed to string some words together at the Republican party’s national convention and came up with a new name for his dad’s presidential rival, Joe Biden.

He called him ‘the Loch Ness monster of the swamp’.

Donald Trump, Jr.: “Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp. That makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.” https://t.co/7RTGczl9LV #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/x6R9MHExzT — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2020

And these 5 takedowns were simply monstrous.

Brits (esp Scots) waking up this morning didn't think they'd have to explain that:

– the Loch Ness Monster doesn't live in a swamp. Please look up what Loch means.

– we actually really love the idea of Nessie, so much so that the Scots gave it a cutesy nickname. https://t.co/a6r5vbRYp7 — Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) August 25, 2020

The Loch Ness Monster doesn’t live in a swamp. Loch Ness itself is a lake of freshwater. Therefore, Nessie is as pure as they come. https://t.co/1FI4VAw2pd — James Melville (@JamesMelville) August 25, 2020

Here's a picture I took of Loch Ness yesterday. Not a swamp. pic.twitter.com/FoNPJmxQRw — Stu 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@tsaritsyn) August 25, 2020

“The Loch Ness Monster of the swamp”? I think you’ll find that the Loch Ness Monster is the Loch Ness Monster of Loch Ness, which is a loch, which is a word you’ll have to look up, you ludicrous perspiring elephant-slaughtering idiot son of a Russian-installed crime boss. https://t.co/KeU1hnjbWn — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) August 25, 2020

The Loch Ness monster a) doesn't live in a swamp and b) isn't real so c) you are a fucking idiot. https://t.co/D2zrLWGPv9 — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 25, 2020

This also made us smile.

Saw Loch Ness monster trending and got worried something happened to him pic.twitter.com/RRbsx9HsGr — marie was there for me when artoria wasn't (@ShrimpRights) August 25, 2020

And … well I never!

As Loch Ness is trending, a fact I still find mind-blowing is that it holds c.263 billion cubic feet of water, more than the water in ALL the lakes, rivers & reservoirs in England and Wales combined. — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) August 25, 2020

