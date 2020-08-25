This “angry” reaction to a cake decorating TikTok is a hilariously confusing delight

A TikTok cake decorator named bobbysrey@bobbysrey on Twitter – recently shared an impressive video in which she decorated a stacked sponge with buttercream, while asking people to stop being so mean about her cakes.

Here it is, in all its glory.

@bobbysrey

also can y’all drop anime reccs bc i’m almost done w hxh 🤕 ##cake ##cakedecorating ##baking ##quarantinebaking

♬ original sound – bobbysrey

Great stuff, right? And she has a point about the meanness. If you don’t like a video, move on.

Another TikToker, named Oneya Johnson, or angryreactions, spotted her video and decided to “duet”. The result is a very shouty thing of beauty.

@angryreactions

##duet with @bobbysrey that cake is beautiful. ##fyp ##foryou

♬ original sound – bobbysrey

We wouldn’t want to be the people being mean if Oneya catches up with them, although we suspect he’s actually a noisy pussycat, but don’t tell him we said that.

A tweeter named @Simplemachines_ shared the duet.

The clip has had more than six million views in 20 hours, picking up delighted reactions along the way.

Because we think everyone deserves more Oneya in their life – well, not everyone – here’s his hilarious take on a martial arts lesson.

@angryreactions

##duet with @commandofitnessclub ##fyp

♬ original sound – commandofitnessclub

His TikTok is here and his Twitter is here. You know what to do.

