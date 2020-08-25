This “angry” reaction to a cake decorating TikTok is a hilariously confusing delight

A TikTok cake decorator named bobbysrey – @bobbysrey on Twitter – recently shared an impressive video in which she decorated a stacked sponge with buttercream, while asking people to stop being so mean about her cakes.

Here it is, in all its glory.

Great stuff, right? And she has a point about the meanness. If you don’t like a video, move on.

Another TikToker, named Oneya Johnson, or angryreactions, spotted her video and decided to “duet”. The result is a very shouty thing of beauty.

We wouldn’t want to be the people being mean if Oneya catches up with them, although we suspect he’s actually a noisy pussycat, but don’t tell him we said that.

A tweeter named @Simplemachines_ shared the duet.

The clip has had more than six million views in 20 hours, picking up delighted reactions along the way.

This is lovely and much needed. https://t.co/Gomc75F8uu — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 24, 2020

I need more of this 🤣🤣

He's great https://t.co/vqgFObb3xE — Red Mouse (@RedMouseGames) August 24, 2020

I want to be aggressively supported 😂 — 🌟Black Women Stan Account🌟 (@SimplySweetP) August 24, 2020

This video is a mood, man. "GORGEOUS." https://t.co/kZlbr651Ja — Aaron P | PSN: WompratAA23 | aka Whipcream (@aarpie100) August 24, 2020

Because we think everyone deserves more Oneya in their life – well, not everyone – here’s his hilarious take on a martial arts lesson.

His TikTok is here and his Twitter is here. You know what to do.

