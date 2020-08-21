This guy added background music to his brother’s epic dressing down and went viral
Musician Josh Lepulu turned his brother getting a proper tongue lashing into a perfect comedy moment with the addition of some incidental music.
He posted the clip to TikTok, where it currently has 42.1 million views.
Watch for yourself.
@lepulu
Everything is better with music… 💀 ##fyp ##foryou ##ukulele
As Josh’s TikTok bio says
“Everything is better with music..”
We can’t be a hundred per cent certain, but we don’t think his mum was impressed.
