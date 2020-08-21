This guy added background music to his brother’s epic dressing down and went viral

Musician Josh Lepulu turned his brother getting a proper tongue lashing into a perfect comedy moment with the addition of some incidental music.

He posted the clip to TikTok, where it currently has 42.1 million views.

Watch for yourself.

As Josh’s TikTok bio says

“Everything is better with music..”

We can’t be a hundred per cent certain, but we don’t think his mum was impressed.

You can also find Josh on Twitter and Instagram.

