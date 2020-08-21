9 scathing responses to Matt Hancock’s claim that there’s little coronavirus transmission in offices

In a comment conveniently echoing the one made last week about schools, Matt Hancock has insisted that there’s little evidence of coronavirus transmission in offices, choosing not to address the fact that any data he has must have been gathered while offices were at least partly empty.

“The amount of people who have caught it in workplaces is relatively low”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells #BBCBreakfast he will not follow France and make masks mandatory in offices. https://t.co/lCBIveVrHw pic.twitter.com/Xb3u6ZkOgI — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 19, 2020

Anyway – if Matt Hancock says it’s true, that’s good enough for the rest of us, right lads?

Oh …

1.

Says man infected in – checks notes – office, whose boss and colleagues were also infected in… offices. https://t.co/Q7wkSxGoKe — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) August 20, 2020

2.

absolutely HOWLING at the reasoning behind this chump's insistence that offices are safe: "based on data from after most people stopped working full time in offices, we found that people aren't catching it from offices" pic.twitter.com/Ph83wW33ud — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) August 20, 2020

3.

Matt Hancock Says Offices Are Low Risk For Virus Spread, Announcing To Millions That He Has Literally Never Held An Office Job — ǝıʇɐʞ (@supermathskid) August 20, 2020

4.

I believe @MattHancock saying offices are perfectly fine to go to, like I'd believe Matt Hancock at 2am by a cab rank saying he knows a club in Watford that's open. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 19, 2020

5.

Hardly seems worth Staying Alert anymore, given how very fucking safe everywhere is. Great job, everyone. https://t.co/tOxq4qKtF8 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 20, 2020

6.

Everyone back to work, come on, it's perfectly safe, have we ever lied to you? pic.twitter.com/xLWi3pAbea — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 20, 2020

7.

All thought to have caught coronavirus while working:

Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings

Chris Whitty

Nadine Dorries

Matt Hancockhttps://t.co/ZPKf5S0zey — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 20, 2020

8.

Coronavirus passed on in the home not the office claims Wanksock. Where the fuck do you think those people brought it home from, or did they cook some up in the kitchen? https://t.co/P3S2IUhbrO — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 20, 2020

9.

I'm not an expert on this, but is it not just a little bit possible that the lack of evidence showing how easily Covid-19 might spread in offices has slightly more to do with most offices having been closed than the disease suddenly thinking, "nah, I'll infect them after 5pm"? — Dan Sohege (@stand_for_all) August 20, 2020

Naomi Smith had a question.

Matt Hancock insists no reason not to go back to work as 'little evidence' coronavirus is passed on in offices. But what about on packed trains, tubes and buses on the way to work? https://t.co/5Ap98JYGMI — Naomi Smith 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@pimlicat) August 19, 2020

Presumably, Grant Shapps will be on hand to say there’s little evidence of coronavirus transmission on public transport.

