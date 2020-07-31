Matt Hancock blamed Manchester’s renewed lockdown on households mingling – the 11 best responses

From midnight on Friday, Manchester and parts of Lancashire and Yorkshire have been under new restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Residents didn’t have very much notice, with the announcement being made just over two hours earlier by Matt Hancock via a Twitter thread.

1/4 We're constantly looking at the latest data on the spread of coronavirus, and unfortunately we've seen an increasing rate of transmission in parts of Northern England. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) July 30, 2020

He even explained the cause of the renewed outbreak.

3/4 The spread is largely due to households meeting and not abiding to social distancing. So from midnight tonight, people from different households will not be allowed to meet each other indoors in these areas. pic.twitter.com/Yy7wLbdh9V — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) July 30, 2020

Although “indoors” implied, well, indoors – it seems it only referred to homes, rather than businesses.

NEW: Source in DHSC confirms (contrary to earlier steer) that emphasis of new guidance will be on household transmission (so no going to houses of family/friends). It WILL be allowed to meet with others in pubs/restaurants BUT govt is "encouraging vigilance" in these settings. https://t.co/cAookYBP9g — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) July 30, 2020

The policy drew a lot of criticism and speculation, not least these reactions.

1.

So you can still go to the pub if by chance it's full of people you already live with. https://t.co/zixbZjzkY7 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 30, 2020

2.

awfully convenient how it turns out the spread is largely due to the bit of social contact that doesn't impact the economy. https://t.co/OEOKjJptRB — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) July 30, 2020

3.

Isn’t it shocking people not abiding by the rules? In unrelated news, how’s Dominic Cummings who you defended so vigourously?https://t.co/1VPjSM2q8x — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 30, 2020

4.

Weird how they told everyone to get back to work and it was their patriotic duty to get off their tits at the pub then immediately, and coincidentally, everyone stopped social distancing and it’s all their fault. https://t.co/DtGB6jGeN0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 30, 2020

5.

how is the gov doing a notesapp announcement about whole cities of families who can't meet? What are you gonna do when there's a second wave? "Oh didn't you see the thread on twitter?" https://t.co/j9Etk8X1Nh — Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) July 30, 2020

6.

"Go to the pub, eat out, go back to work, take public transport" … "Not like that!" 🤡 https://t.co/ATeuZe7ID0 — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 30, 2020

7.

The coronavirus is all YOUR fault, says Matt Hancock, the man who failed to protect nursing homes, source adequate PPE, ensure sufficient testing, etc. etc. etc. https://t.co/P577X0dlAk — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) July 30, 2020

8.

It's all your fault, plebs. Nothing to do with the government's 4th July 'Super Saturday independence day' messaging, etc. https://t.co/zaMNbUk2Rl — Bendor Grosvenor PhD (@arthistorynews) July 30, 2020

9.

10.

Terrible when people don't abide by the lockdown rules. https://t.co/KvKEJL7NKE pic.twitter.com/cBkwd72Ipf — Dean Ayass (@DeanAyass) July 30, 2020

11.

Quick everyone , if you go now it’s only two hours from Greater Manchester to Barnard Castle pic.twitter.com/Bf8EnAa8AR — One Million Sunsets (@Pickod) July 30, 2020

The Rock Fairy explained the new rules far better than the government had managed.

For anyone who’s confused about the new lockdown measures that have just been introduced in Greater Manchester. Basically you can’t see anyone inside unless there’s a card reader present for you to spend money. https://t.co/70ZPmhFMU0 — The Rock Fairy 🤘🏻🧚🏻‍♀‍ (@TheRockFairyHQ) July 30, 2020

