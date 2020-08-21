Our 12 favourite things people have said about the Daily Mail’s Boris Johnson camping photo

Speculation has been mounting about the whereabouts of Boris Johnson, as the country has been experiencing the chaos of the “exam results” algorithm, a dismantling of Public Health England and ever-increasing job losses.

There has been widespread scepticism that the PM is genuinely camping in Scotland, as reported.

However, Friday’s Daily Mail front page carries this scoop.

Not that it dispelled the disbelief.

This has to be bullshit, right? No way is Johnson camping with his three month old baby in Scotland. https://t.co/sgihOZyIkm — I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) August 20, 2020

Here are some of our favourite reactions so far.

Listen l am off for a few days camping, l will leave Gavin Williamson, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove in charge whist l am away. 😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/qWf7oQWMDq — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) August 20, 2020

This week, I have been mostly avoiding questions on alghorithms. pic.twitter.com/vKOuQwlPBJ — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) August 20, 2020

"I hear you're hiding from all responsibility Prime Minister" pic.twitter.com/zZNGlDrekM — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 20, 2020

While many of us are worried about the months ahead, it clearly won’t be a winter of discount-tents for the PM https://t.co/J2tBDO73Ta — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) August 20, 2020

That’s the tent he stands outside, pissing in. Or inside pissing out. He can’t remember. pic.twitter.com/NDCMrUw9mx — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) August 20, 2020

And his security team are where, exactly? I think they’re trying to pull the canvas over our eyes… https://t.co/nfQe9poy7U — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) August 20, 2020

I love that this teepee tent comes equipped with a 3-bed bed holiday cottage.. https://t.co/vnxdfNQl0D — Kait Borsay (@kaitborsay) August 21, 2020

What a load of bollocks. These pics guarantee he and Carrie are sat on a yacht somewhere with a nanny taking care of baby. https://t.co/sspyBycqas — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 20, 2020

Him doing this is not as important as our education, health or jobs. https://t.co/tCBJTAwwF6 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 20, 2020

Am I the only one to suspect that this is complete hogwash?

More likely to be tucked up somewhere in exclusive accommodation provided by one of his donors, or in one of his father’s properties… https://t.co/ujspr10lCV — The Beautiful Sausage (@sausageonstick) August 21, 2020

Great new character strand for The Fast Show — Boris’s Politics. “This year I have been mostly doing…bugger all.” pic.twitter.com/3DJmlbENhC — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 21, 2020

After the Mail’s page showing concern for asylum seekers earlier this week – and now this – it’s not surprising that James O’Brien pondered on the paper’s direction.

Wow. The Mail has plotted a fascinating course since Dacre stepped down/was defenestrated. I wonder if this is a glimpse of their destination. A stone cold scoop, either way. https://t.co/jMSQrZNb0z — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 20, 2020

We truly are through the looking glass.

