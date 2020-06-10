6 favourite things people said about today’s Daily Mail ‘cultural revolution’ front page

The Daily Mail’s getting all excited about a ‘cultural revolution’ after yet another – the second – statue of a slave owner was removed from its plinth.

Two? Already?

Columnist Sarah Vine is particularly vexed, as you’ll see from today’s front page.

And here are our 6 favourite things people said about it.

1.

https://twitter.com/KathyBurke/status/1270578921793376257?s=20

2.

Would it be possible to have Sarah Vine removed from her plinth at the Daily Mail and placed in museum? Future generations of schoolchildren can then gape in awe at how a mainstream media organisation once allowed her to infect her insidious views on the population. pic.twitter.com/nA82mV7NXA — Billy Vacant (@BillyVacant) June 10, 2020

3.

TODAY: If Poundshop Lady Macbeth Sarah Vine is so concerned about forgetting our colonial past, perhaps she could visit the museum pictured behind the toppled statue where there is a permanent exhibit on… <checks notes> …slavery. https://t.co/SFqBbN0GZZ#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PrA7os1Xx7 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 10, 2020

4.

So it turns out it doesn't matter how they're taken down. They just want their statues of slave traders. pic.twitter.com/Sz5GBcVkFB — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 10, 2020

5.

TOMORROW: The only history being erased is your husbands search history, Sarah. #TomorrowsPapersToday #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/KIcF6Qkff3 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 9, 2020

6.

Sarah Vine makes a valid point here. I say the Daily Mail commissions a waxworks museum of murderous imperialists. A sort of Madame Tussauds of Cunts. Which will feature a private masturbation room when it all gets too much for her pic.twitter.com/abFZomtA5C — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) June 10, 2020

And this.

"We must not alter history, good or bad" says the Daily Mail, about a month after altering history pic.twitter.com/anic4wrs5S — Simon HB (@norock) June 10, 2020

