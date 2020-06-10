6 favourite things people said about today’s Daily Mail ‘cultural revolution’ front page

The Daily Mail’s getting all excited about a ‘cultural revolution’ after yet another – the second – statue of a slave owner was removed from its plinth.

Two? Already?

Columnist Sarah Vine is particularly vexed, as you’ll see from today’s front page.

And here are our 6 favourite things people said about it.

1.

https://twitter.com/KathyBurke/status/1270578921793376257?s=20

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

And this.

Source @BBCNews screengrab