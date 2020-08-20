Today’s top 10 tweets about coping with corona

Is everybody feeling more positive now that the government has decided to *checks notes* dismantle the organisation handling the coronavirus without the new body being ready to take over?

No? Well, let’s all lift our moods with these funny tweets about the skip fire that is the pandemic.

1.

We’ve been in lockdown so long I’ve had time to re-learn Spanish and re-forget Spanish. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 16, 2020

2.

Let’s start a class war between the people who have those cool, Winter Soldier-type COVID-19 masks, and the people who have masks that look like that were ”von Trapped” out of old curtains. — Mark Leggett (@markleggett) August 16, 2020

3.

Look I found a rare undomesticated form of Covid-19 out in its natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/m6h71j6YYT — Martin Mor (@MartinMorComedy) August 15, 2020

4.

"MELANIA WON'T HOLD MY HAND BECAUSE OF COVID-19, NOT BECAUSE SHE'S PHYSICALLY REPULSED BY ME.

SHE *IS* PHYSICALLY REPULSED BY ME BUT THAT'S NOT WHY SHE WON'T HOLD MY HAND. FAKE NEWS!" pic.twitter.com/aXvoyNpCJy — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) August 17, 2020

5.

All my T- shirts are become crop top coz of this quarantine.. — ʎɐɥɔ…⚖️ (@Chay_Raghu) August 17, 2020

6.

I really hope my neighbour gets on X Factor, wins it, becomes a best-selling multi millionaire and moves out so I don't need to listen to her singing the fucking Dawson's Creek theme tune for one more day of lockdown. — Fern Brady (@FernBrady) August 17, 2020

7.

me, still in everyone

quarantine on instagram pic.twitter.com/wPxwPgMCAz — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) August 16, 2020

8.

This is the face of a woman wondering why she ate garlic mushrooms before putting on a face mask pic.twitter.com/uc9KW1Stzg — Daisy Haggard (@daisy_haggard) August 19, 2020

9.

Mess with the crabbo, you get the stabbo.. pic.twitter.com/ldUsWm6OTg — Indiana Quarantine (@IndyQuarantine) August 19, 2020

10.

Me in Quarantine vs the story I'll tell my grand kids pic.twitter.com/KLZ98HRoua — The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) August 16, 2020

