Our top 10 favourite jokes about life in these strange pandemic times

As the A-level row draws attention away from the rising number of coronavirus cases in the UK – just in time for the run-up to schools reopening – people are increasingly asking “Didn’t there used to be a prime minister? Boris somebody, I think. Blonde hair – scruffy!”

Maybe he was just a product of mass hysteria. While we wait for him to reappear, let’s enjoy these funny and scathing tweets about the pandemic.

1. The perfect analogy

New Chase episodes will be loyal to government guidelines. 1. Avoid rather than answer the question. 2, Distancing between contestants to change each week 3. a 100 year old man will walk non stop around the studio. Contestants can win simply by praising him. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) August 18, 2020

2. There are worse things than the virus – part 1

1. Taking an indie song from the 80s or 90s and slowing it right down for advert.

2. Trump.

3. Covid-19. — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) August 17, 2020

3. Is there a vaccine against earworms?

So in 2020 I've managed to survive COVID, killer hornets, toilet roll punch ups, a government who treats my company like I am disregardable collateral damage only to be sat here on a Friday night with the Cheeky Girls stuck in my head, and frankly, I wonder if it was worth it. — HeardinLondon 💚 (@HeardinLondon) August 14, 2020

4. Mask problems are the new normal

I went to the cinema yesterday for the first time in 100 years and I saw BABYTEETH and loved it! Though I did keep absent-minded trying to eat my cinema snacks with my face mask on and I really fancied the dad character. Perhaps I can't blame both on Covid. — Nat Luurtsema (@natluurtsema) August 17, 2020

5. There are worse things than the virus – part 2

And we all thought COVID-19 was the worst thing to come out of 2020 https://t.co/l28DdzxPLr — Jamie (@GingerPower_) August 17, 2020

6. That’s not what ‘going viral’ means

Having a big bag of Covid poured straight down my throat in a crowded restaurant, as a TikTok prank — Six Figure Book Deal Wanter (@Pat_Bren_Writer) August 16, 2020

7. Nature is healing

Pleased to see that the dogging sites have reopened after the virus pic.twitter.com/KGBBv0fNSl — . (@twlldun) August 16, 2020

8. Ah, the good old days – February

TV IDEA: Reeling In The Beers People wistfully reminisce about how they used to drink in pubs pre Covid 19. — Olan Devine (@OlanDevine) August 15, 2020

9. The pandemic has been lucrative for some

I see yer da got the contract for the wee yellow stickers with 2m written on them. pic.twitter.com/gJfTkfTMFk — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) August 18, 2020

10. We’re all picking up bad habits

I'm not saying I've got a bit used to day drinking while working from home, but my wife has started calling me 'Pablo Deskobar'. ☹ — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) August 17, 2020

Finally – how are we supposed to know what the rules are if the government doesn’t?

Oh. I’ve been doing it wrong. The education secretary wears his mask in the car and then takes it off to greet people 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RbdDwcuCuQ — Helen (@Harryb22) August 17, 2020

Image Rab Livingstone