Our top 10 favourite jokes about life in these strange pandemic times

As the A-level row draws attention away from the rising number of coronavirus cases in the UK – just in time for the run-up to schools reopening – people are increasingly asking “Didn’t there used to be a prime minister? Boris somebody, I think. Blonde hair – scruffy!”

Maybe he was just a product of mass hysteria. While we wait for him to reappear, let’s enjoy these funny and scathing tweets about the pandemic.

1. The perfect analogy

2. There are worse things than the virus – part 1

3. Is there a vaccine against earworms?

4. Mask problems are the new normal

5. There are worse things than the virus – part 2

6. That’s not what ‘going viral’ means

7. Nature is healing

8. Ah, the good old days – February

9. The pandemic has been lucrative for some

10. We’re all picking up bad habits

Finally – how are we supposed to know what the rules are if the government doesn’t?

READ MORE

Lower your blood pressure with our top 10 tweets about the pandemic

Image Rab Livingstone