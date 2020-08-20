This bakery owner’s response to an anti-masker’s bad review was very satisfying indeed

Business owners must dread getting bad reviews online, right where everyone can see them. Worse still, those reviews are not necessarily accurate, like this one left on Yelp by an anti-masker.

One of the owners, Beth H, responded to the review.

First, she addressed the “mask Nazis” issue with some facts about regulations.

Then, she went on to speculate on which of the two anti-maskers who had been in the shop might have written the complaint.

Neither one comes across too well.

Redditors commented on u/beerbellybegone‘s post.

Nazis: Starts worldwide conflict with the goal of exterminating millions of innocent people. Local Bakery: Asks you to temporarily wear mask to keep others safe from airborne illness. Yup. These two are definitely the same. Totally checks out.

TheMajesticRust

Love the verbal smack down at the end.

nerothic

“First they made us wear a mask and prevented us from spreading plagues.” – Karen

SunsetHorizon95

And here are a couple of the many more positive reviews from Yelp.

“Thank you for your safe practices during these uncertain times with Covid. I feel safe in your store! One of the few places we’ll go because your baked goods are just that phenomenal!!!!”

“Great store great owners great service

Is exciting to be able to support businesses like these that clearly care about customers and are practicing safe habits during COVID. Mountains of love and respect.”

That’s exactly how people described the Nazis.

READ MORE

A very satisfying takedown of this anti-masker’s unfair 1-star review

Source r/MurderedByWords Image r/MurderedByWords, romankraft on Unsplash