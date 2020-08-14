A very satisfying takedown of this anti-masker’s unfair 1-star review

Not everyone is prepared to do the decent thing and wear a face mask when the government (and common sense) requires it.

And they don’t half like telling people all about it. Like this particular anti-masker who left an unfair 1-star review of this eaterie on Yelp.

And the comeback is 10/10.

‘A male Karen (Ken?) pulls the old “twist the story on Yelp” move,’ said ZageStudios who shared it on Reddit.

Just deserts.

‘I love it when they’re all like “we’re not comming back” like yeah? Good, like the business needs you anyway, they’re not even gonna notice you’re gone.’ ToddVRsofa ‘I can’t even fathom acting this childish. Even imagining a scenario where I’ve actually been slighted and could justifiably get upset. What life experience causes a grown ass man to think, “yeah, the correct response here is to throw a tantrum like a child”.’ Rustrobot

Source Reddit u/ZageStudios