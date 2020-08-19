An everyday story of trading through Facebook marketplace
Facebook marketplace allows people to buy, sell and even give away or get items for free, but it’s never straightforward because – well, people are awful.
Over on Reddit, u/Begin_Trials shared this screengrab of an attempt to give away a sofa via Facebook.
It seemed straightforward – and someone was interested.
The sofa’s owner sweetened the deal.
But that wasn’t enough for this choosing beggar.
Either they’re the most outrageous choosing beggar or a time-wasting troll – and that’s why people hate Facebook Marketplace.
