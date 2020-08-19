An everyday story of trading through Facebook marketplace

Facebook marketplace allows people to buy, sell and even give away or get items for free, but it’s never straightforward because – well, people are awful.

Over on Reddit, u/Begin_Trials shared this screengrab of an attempt to give away a sofa via Facebook.

It seemed straightforward – and someone was interested.

The sofa’s owner sweetened the deal.

But that wasn’t enough for this choosing beggar.

Either they’re the most outrageous choosing beggar or a time-wasting troll – and that’s why people hate Facebook Marketplace.

READ MORE

A choosing beggar threatened an artist with the police and got what he deserved

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, @beccatapert on Unsplash