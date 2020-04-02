A choosing beggar threatened an artist with the police and got what he deserved

A Redditor named rzotten posted these screenshots of a very strange conversation between a choosing beggar – someone who complains about something they’re getting for free – and an artist.

The choosing beggar was horrible right from the word ‘Go’.

Threatening someone with the police so they’ll draw you a picture has long been the internationally accepted sign of a reasonable person.

He had instructions about the style.

He was pretty short on manners – and patience.

Finally, the artist lost patience too, and drew him a picture.

Too generous, as far as we’re concerned. Here are a few of the comments on rzotten’s post.

Redditor u/naretev had a feeling about the drawing.

That might explain the anger issues.

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, @rachelgorjestani on Unsplash