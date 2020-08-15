Trump claimed he’s done more for women than any President in history – the only 5 scathing takedowns you need to read

As the US reached the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, polls suggested that Joe Biden is more popular with women voters than Donald Trump, and by the look of this tweet, the President was told the bad news.

I have done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY! As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, we should build a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

We’re not sure why he veered off on a statues tangent, but the idea that he has been a boon for women certainly didn’t hold much water with many people, including these:

Sir, if we build STATUES to all the women you've ATTACKED, we'd run out of public parks to put them in! https://t.co/XU1FuqtuKg — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) August 14, 2020

This would make a good statue… pic.twitter.com/c1WhzrumXE — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 14, 2020

Here’s an idea: stop opposing putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 https://t.co/YcgoXYxsKo — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) August 14, 2020

I think you meant, “more TO women.” There I fixed that for you. Also, instead of a statue, let’s pass the Equal Rights Amendment. https://t.co/V1q6l5wc17 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 14, 2020

Actor and writer, Angela Belcamino, had this conclusion.

Speaking on behalf of most women… you're full of shit. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 14, 2020

