Boris Johnson’s record is the subject of Led By Donkeys’ most savage billboard yet

Campaign group, Led By Donkeys, has been the scourge of many a politician, usually choosing to highlight their lies and failures by blowing up their own words to billboard size and displaying them for everyone to see.

We’re sure David Cameron won’t have been happy to have been reminded of his “chaos with Ed Miliband” tweet. Tough.

Ardent Brexiter David Davis had his words writ large – literally – on one of the anti-Brexit marches.

And Jacob Rees-Mogg probably didn’t want people reminded that he’d suggested having a second referendum on the exact terms of a deal.

This week, and not for the first time, Led By Donkeys has unveiled a billboard with a message aimed with deadly accuracy at Boris Johnson, and it couldn’t be much more damning.

Twitter loved it.

As a bonus, here’s how the group trolled Nigel Farage during his Jarrow March rip-off, when they played footage of him campaigning in the US.

World beating.

