Boris Johnson’s record is the subject of Led By Donkeys’ most savage billboard yet

Campaign group, Led By Donkeys, has been the scourge of many a politician, usually choosing to highlight their lies and failures by blowing up their own words to billboard size and displaying them for everyone to see.

We’re sure David Cameron won’t have been happy to have been reminded of his “chaos with Ed Miliband” tweet. Tough.

Last night we started a little project to record for posterity the prophetic words of our leaders. Here’s the first one (Manor Rd / A10 in London). Eyes peeled for more #LedByDonkeys #TweetsYouCantDelete @David_Cameron @Ed_Miliband pic.twitter.com/9ED5MUPTTn — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 9, 2019

Ardent Brexiter David Davis had his words writ large – literally – on one of the anti-Brexit marches.

During anti-Brexit protest in London yesterday a group of artists @ledbydonkeys unfurled a huge banner with a tweet from pro-Brexit politician David Davies which said: "if a democracy cannot change its mind it ceases to be a democracy" #StopBrexit #BrexitChaos #PutItToThePeople pic.twitter.com/j4yYNNqg7I — Dona B. (@donita_b) March 24, 2019

And Jacob Rees-Mogg probably didn’t want people reminded that he’d suggested having a second referendum on the exact terms of a deal.

Our crowdfunded national advertising campaign starts this week. In the next 24hrs multiple @ByDonkeys billboards will start going up in Birmingham, Bristol, Cannock, Crewe, Glasgow, Leeds, London, Rochdale, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton. Only the first wave. Eyes peeled. pic.twitter.com/T754pe7pzr — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 28, 2019

This week, and not for the first time, Led By Donkeys has unveiled a billboard with a message aimed with deadly accuracy at Boris Johnson, and it couldn’t be much more damning.

Twitter loved it.

True British legends! https://t.co/AG7oKTHIOc — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) August 13, 2020

Needs a third flag, 'biggest G7 economic downturn'. And I've got an idea where you can stick it. https://t.co/FEVdyL4hzk — Andy Powell (@MrAndyPowell) August 13, 2020

As a bonus, here’s how the group trolled Nigel Farage during his Jarrow March rip-off, when they played footage of him campaigning in the US.

As @Nigel_Farage addresses a sparse crowd at the #MarchToLeave this morning, we’re playing footage of him campaigning in the Alabama senate election for Roy Moore, a man credibly accused of sexually assaulting children. pic.twitter.com/P4D12vx2x2 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) March 23, 2019

World beating.

READ MORE

Theresa May’s past words are coming back to bite her

Source Led By Donkeys Image Led By Donkeys