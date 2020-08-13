12 very funny pandemic jokes to dial down the stress a few notches

Good news, everybody – the government is going to hire a Head of Pandemic Preparedness so we don’t have to worr …oh!

Luckily, this lot have their wits about them and have treated us all to some very funny thoughts on the state of the world.

1.

My wee boy all set for his 1st day at school.

They grow up so fast pic.twitter.com/fPjGuzll6q — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 11, 2020

2.

I hate this pandemic, if I wanted to waste my early 30s I would have gotten married and had kids. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) August 11, 2020

3.

If I see your nose sticking out above your mask I get to keep it. Thems the rules. — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) August 11, 2020

4.

I like to play this fun game with myself called is this coronavirus or a slight hangover — Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) August 11, 2020

5.

WHAT THE…HOW IS PUTTING POTATO ON YOUR FACE PRE-COITUS GOING TO HELP TO STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID???? pic.twitter.com/2fWXkP6mlM — The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) August 11, 2020

6.

Tearing your mask off like you've just pulled off the Hatton Garden heist when you're walking out of the Aldi with a pack of budget mince. Stop it. — Geraint (@geraintgriffith) August 12, 2020

7.

Russia develops world’s second COVID vaccine. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) August 11, 2020

8.

Employ an actor, you tightwads. pic.twitter.com/BXj21i7wjX — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 12, 2020

9.

Disappointed to report that I'm still getting funny looks for wearing a face mask in shops pic.twitter.com/igY96WsLPi — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) August 8, 2020

10.

Boris Johnson’s attempts to thwart coronavirus:pic.twitter.com/LB9Fdqyjuy — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 11, 2020

11.

Is air con a covid spreader? Do we have to choose between virus and heatstroke? Are desk fans blowing covid in our faces? Are there ice pack face masks? Can I shower in antibac? All these questions and more. — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) August 11, 2020

12.

considering this generation of school kids face a totally wrecked post Covid economy, endless student debt and unaffordable rents the very least we can do is give them all top grades just for still caring — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 11, 2020

Image @profwicks on Unsplash