Our 12 favourite funny tweets about the coronavirus

As news emerges that the study cited by the government to support opening schools shows that teenagers transmit Covid-19 as much as adults, we can’t facepalm hard enough.

These people get it. Read their funny tweets, have a laugh and lower your blood pressure.

1.

brb just touching every single possession in my bag whilst trying to find my hand sanitizer — lolly (@lollyadefope) August 10, 2020

2.

[on a covid sceptics’ date] HER: you said you were muscular and 6’3” ME: I was making an important point about misinformation — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) August 9, 2020

3.

The fly in my apartment isn't washing its hands for the required 20 seconds. — Réal Funghi (@realfunghi) August 9, 2020

4.

I don't want any covid rom coms or 'love in the time of corona' or any of that shit. We need a zombie film where the response is the same as the pandemic response. Basically there's loads of zombies but everyone is told to save the economy and go back to school and its awful. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 7, 2020

5.

Have to say, I find the turn of phrase going for a ‘Rishi’s’ particularly cringe inducing, it is getting filed under awful phrases/words that should never be uttered out loud, along with shenanigans, holibobs and also now, staycation — •• (@agirlcalledlina) August 10, 2020

6.

Some people are too clever for their own good. pic.twitter.com/LJqLTV9GvW — Paul (@bingowings14) August 10, 2020

7.

I love masks. I can’t believe I let y’all just breathe on me before. — cristina arreola (@C_Arreola) August 5, 2020

8.

Fifty ways to wear your face mask

Just slip it on your head, Ted

Be sure it covers your nose, Rose

Don’t pretend you can’t breathe, Steve

Just wear a damn mask

Don’t whine and bitch, Mitch

No it doesn’t make your face itch

It stops people getting sick, Rick

So don’t be a dick — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 24, 2020

9.

Gavin Williamson saying there has been little transmission in schools while they were shut reminds me of the time Priti Patel bragged about the reduction in shoplifting during lockdown. https://t.co/iFLdaOyCKA — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 10, 2020

10.

Shout out to dudes who think masks are weak but that Batman is cool! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 10, 2020

11.

I love the smell of anything in the morning, under the circumstances. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 6, 2020

12.

In the kingdom of the mask, the expressive eyebrow is king. — David Stokes (@scottywrotem) August 1, 2020

Image @nathanareboucas and @stilclassics on Unsplash