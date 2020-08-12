People wondered if this BBC guide to the recession might be a little too simplistic
This BBC guide to the recession – and how (and how long) it might take to recover from it – wasn’t just designed for people who didn’t do Economics A-Level.
It’s also helpful for people who haven’t started doing their times tables yet, shared by @alexlowe51 on Twitter.
Whoever said @BBCNews was dumbing down? pic.twitter.com/Uy7Om5fpFL
— Alex Lowe (@alexlowe51) August 12, 2020
We’re sorry, can you explain it just one more time please?
Or will it be the injured man crawling across broken glass
— Mark Ashmore (@mashm0re) August 12, 2020
I nearly pissed myself with the comment at the end.
— ColinTheWarriorMonkey (@CTWarriorMonkey) August 12, 2020
“And now the weather, here’s Bing”
— Fan of the Year 2020 (@MarcWilliams22) August 12, 2020
READ MORE
This American library advert went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself
Source @alexlowe51