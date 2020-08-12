People wondered if this BBC guide to the recession might be a little too simplistic

This BBC guide to the recession – and how (and how long) it might take to recover from it – wasn’t just designed for people who didn’t do Economics A-Level.

It’s also helpful for people who haven’t started doing their times tables yet, shared by @alexlowe51 on Twitter.

We’re sorry, can you explain it just one more time please?

Or will it be the injured man crawling across broken glass — Mark Ashmore (@mashm0re) August 12, 2020

I nearly pissed myself with the comment at the end. — ColinTheWarriorMonkey (@CTWarriorMonkey) August 12, 2020

“And now the weather, here’s Bing” — Fan of the Year 2020 (@MarcWilliams22) August 12, 2020

READ MORE

This American library advert went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

Source @alexlowe51