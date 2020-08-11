This American library advert went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

All library adverts should be like this. It’s the Barbara Bush library in Harris County, Texas and the librarian’s called ‘Curbside Larry’.

This library ad is a triumph pic.twitter.com/fO80Zhzh3y — Jen Fulwiler (@jenfulwiler) August 9, 2020

Thing of wonder!

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This is the best ad I’ve seen in a loonnngggg time. — Michele Pisciotta (@mqpob) August 9, 2020

This gets me real pumped on LIBRARIES! https://t.co/TYFcbO2g1m — Scott C. (@scottlava) August 10, 2020

It’s he snow angel part that won me over — Matt Jude (@TwoApostlesName) August 9, 2020

I don't know where this is, but I'm considering a move. — 🐐Tara 🐐 (@MediaRemedial) August 10, 2020

This man will singlehandedly save the US public library system. pic.twitter.com/b92zQZKcVc — jon negroni (@JonNegroni) August 11, 2020

He makes me miss going to the library.

*sniffle*

Darn you, Curbside Larry. Darn you! — 😒 Matt (@OhioCampbell) August 10, 2020

And finally …

If his name isn't actually Larry, I think the world will end. — Jane without fame (@janekorvemaker) August 9, 2020

Source @harriscountypl H/T @jenfulwiler