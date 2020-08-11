This American library advert went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself
All library adverts should be like this. It’s the Barbara Bush library in Harris County, Texas and the librarian’s called ‘Curbside Larry’.
This library ad is a triumph pic.twitter.com/fO80Zhzh3y
— Jen Fulwiler (@jenfulwiler) August 9, 2020
Thing of wonder!
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
This is the best ad I’ve seen in a loonnngggg time.
— Michele Pisciotta (@mqpob) August 9, 2020
This gets me real pumped on LIBRARIES! https://t.co/TYFcbO2g1m
— Scott C. (@scottlava) August 10, 2020
It’s he snow angel part that won me over
— Matt Jude (@TwoApostlesName) August 9, 2020
Big book energy pic.twitter.com/QDUN0jtL3W
— Nerdist (@nerdist) August 11, 2020
I don't know where this is, but I'm considering a move.
— 🐐Tara 🐐 (@MediaRemedial) August 10, 2020
This man will singlehandedly save the US public library system. pic.twitter.com/b92zQZKcVc
— jon negroni (@JonNegroni) August 11, 2020
He makes me miss going to the library.
*sniffle*
Darn you, Curbside Larry. Darn you!
— 😒 Matt (@OhioCampbell) August 10, 2020
And finally …
If his name isn't actually Larry, I think the world will end.
— Jane without fame (@janekorvemaker) August 9, 2020
READ MORE
This thread about working in a library went viral because it’s funny, passionate, angry and utterly lovely
Source @harriscountypl H/T @jenfulwiler