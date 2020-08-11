TikTok’s reaction to Instagram’s new short-video feature is a masterclass in sarcasm
In case you hadn’t noticed – and we hadn’t – Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is introducing a new feature, called ‘Reels’, which allows users to make and share short videos. So far so good.
Here’s how they announced it on Twitter.
Hellooooo, Reels 🙌
Introducing a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram.
Reels is rolling out today to more than 50 countries around the world.
🤳🤩🎥✨😂👀💯https://t.co/RfXDhYawSF pic.twitter.com/FjSGSpSGpn
— Instagram (@instagram) August 5, 2020
There’s only one problem with that idea …
brilliant. show stopping. totally unique. completely not ever been done before.
— TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 7, 2020
They followed that up with this.
well… this looks familiar 🤔😉 https://t.co/V8GyRSXkPu
— TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 6, 2020
With TikTok’s position in the US threatened by a recent executive order, it seemed suspiciously timely.
The …erm …”appropriation” hadn’t gone unnoticed by other Twitter users.
Facebok has launched its TikTok copycat. All ideas are derivative, right? https://t.co/I2FORqAVac
— Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) August 5, 2020
Facebook’s three step plan:
1. Observe the competition
2. Try to buy the competition
3. If that fails, copy the competition
How isn’t Facebook considered a monopoly yet? 🥱
— vrtx (@aVortexHero) August 5, 2020
In many ways, Zuckerberg keeps proving to us that he actually stole the idea for Facebook. https://t.co/kjgtEJXCI8
— ULOMA (@ulxma) August 5, 2020
“Capitalism leads to innovation and new ideas”
Capitalism: https://t.co/drAt2zMmXF
— Follow the chaos (@Emekalim) August 5, 2020
One person had a prediction.
Pretty soon, you’ll be able to order food from Instagram https://t.co/O55jP2RKV6
— Ali The Ansari (@AliTheAnsari) August 9, 2020
Watch your backs, Deliveroo.
