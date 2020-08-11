TikTok’s reaction to Instagram’s new short-video feature is a masterclass in sarcasm

In case you hadn’t noticed – and we hadn’t – Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is introducing a new feature, called ‘Reels’, which allows users to make and share short videos. So far so good.

Here’s how they announced it on Twitter.

Hellooooo, Reels 🙌 Introducing a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram. Reels is rolling out today to more than 50 countries around the world. 🤳🤩🎥✨😂👀💯https://t.co/RfXDhYawSF pic.twitter.com/FjSGSpSGpn — Instagram (@instagram) August 5, 2020

There’s only one problem with that idea …

brilliant. show stopping. totally unique. completely not ever been done before. — TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 7, 2020

They followed that up with this.

With TikTok’s position in the US threatened by a recent executive order, it seemed suspiciously timely.

The …erm …”appropriation” hadn’t gone unnoticed by other Twitter users.

Facebok has launched its TikTok copycat. All ideas are derivative, right? https://t.co/I2FORqAVac — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) August 5, 2020

Facebook’s three step plan:

1. Observe the competition

2. Try to buy the competition

3. If that fails, copy the competition How isn’t Facebook considered a monopoly yet? 🥱 — vrtx (@aVortexHero) August 5, 2020

In many ways, Zuckerberg keeps proving to us that he actually stole the idea for Facebook. https://t.co/kjgtEJXCI8 — ULOMA (@ulxma) August 5, 2020

“Capitalism leads to innovation and new ideas”

Capitalism: https://t.co/drAt2zMmXF — Follow the chaos (@Emekalim) August 5, 2020

One person had a prediction.

Pretty soon, you’ll be able to order food from Instagram https://t.co/O55jP2RKV6 — Ali The Ansari (@AliTheAnsari) August 9, 2020

Watch your backs, Deliveroo.

