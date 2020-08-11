TikTok’s reaction to Instagram’s new short-video feature is a masterclass in sarcasm

In case you hadn’t noticed – and we hadn’t – Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is introducing a new feature, called ‘Reels’, which allows users to make and share short videos. So far so good.

Here’s how they announced it on Twitter.

There’s only one problem with that idea …

They followed that up with this.

With TikTok’s position in the US threatened by a recent executive order, it seemed suspiciously timely.

The …erm …”appropriation” hadn’t gone unnoticed by other Twitter users.

One person had a prediction.

Watch your backs, Deliveroo.

READ MORE

Trump’s threat to ban TikTok got the lip-synch treatment – and a lot more

Source Instagram Image @neonbrand on Unsplash