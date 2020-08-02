Trump’s threat to ban TikTok got the lip-synch treatment – and a lot more

Donald Trump claims he’s banning TikTok in the US, supposedly for security reasons but most probably over some petty annoyance that its users tend not to like him.

The threat must be partly because TikTok teens have been disrupting Trump’s campaigning by snapping up the free tickets for his rallies and by adding items to the shopping cart on the Trump 2020 website, but never checking out.

People have reacted much as you’d expect.

If he fights TikTok as successfully as he fought Covid, you'll find it running on your toaster in six weeks with no way to uninstall it. — Elliott Downing (@elliott_downing) August 1, 2020

He wants to ban… TiKToK not the… KuKluxKlan or the.. AK47 or… KKKonfederate monuments or… Child sex trafficKing… TikTok That that sinK in. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 1, 2020

Donald Trump just announced that he’s banning TikTok. He clearly has no idea what these TikTok kids are about to do to him in response. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 1, 2020

Trump when a Trump when

Pandemic is literally Tiktok kids r

killing people mean pic.twitter.com/0m9nnnjFuR — meaghan (@Iivingapology) August 1, 2020

One massive strike against TikTok, from Trump’s point of view, is the account of Sarah Cooper – the comedian who has absolutely eviscerated him by lip-synching to his own words and shining a light on his weird thoughts and intentions.

His announcement didn’t escape her notice.

How to tick tack pic.twitter.com/1Mn8nk363f — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 31, 2020

This wasn’t made with TikTok 😂 https://t.co/0nwxsRzqWZ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 1, 2020

People loved her most recent rinse of the President.

Can the Pulitzer Prize committee come up with a special category for Sarah Cooper? https://t.co/2RGxQFLKKP — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 31, 2020

I’m 100% certain Sarah Cooper stars in Trump’s nightmares. https://t.co/ci8dn3hK0f — Bryce Tache (@brycetache) August 1, 2020

Is it just me, or does this woman know how to lead a nation? https://t.co/gRaC5dT2vT — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) July 31, 2020

Sarah also pointed out something he may have overlooked.

Does Trump know that by banning TikTok he’s also pissing off suburban moms pic.twitter.com/4o9hjNM7rN — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 1, 2020

via Gfycat

