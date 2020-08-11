Breakfast TV filmed migrants bailing out water from their boat in the English Channel – only 5 responses you need

BBC Breakfast has been trending, although presumably not for the reasons they would have hoped, after they filmed a ‘sinking’ refugee boat attempting to cross the English Channel.

Reporter Simon Jones was on another boat watching them ‘bailing out water’ as they headed towards the coast.

Have a watch for yourself.

"They're using a plastic container to try to bail out the boat"

Live on #BBCBreakfast @SimonJonesNews found another migrant boat attempting to cross the Channel. The group say they're from Syria. https://t.co/jidwhEOcIJ pic.twitter.com/Z62i9AmmYm — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 10, 2020

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

1.

What kind of dystopian shit is this https://t.co/SCePZZSyZN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 10, 2020

2.

This is up there as some of the most disgusting journalism I've ever seen. The boat is about to capsize and he's commentating on it like it's a football match. Appalling. https://t.co/Hg990uS55m — Aleesha (@a_leesha1) August 10, 2020

3.

4.

Imagine travelling thousands of miles from a war zone, risking life and limb on multiple hazardous sea crossings only for some Geoffrey off the telly to sail dead close to ya and gawp as you try to bail out the water using a plastic bottle Horrendous pic.twitter.com/b1zOdc92kJ — Reverend&TheMakers 💙 (@Reverend_Makers) August 10, 2020

5.

I think the BBC can sometimes be a bit too impartial. https://t.co/7e7WlK42QN — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) August 10, 2020

This seemed like the best idea.

Let them on your boat https://t.co/rMI1RKqgSV — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) August 10, 2020

To conclude …

Alexa. Show me evidence of how low we’ve fallen as a society. https://t.co/XChx1virlo — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 10, 2020

And this.

How incredibly sickening that watching desperate souls fleeing for their lives has become a spectator sport to be commented on by the national broadcasters. https://t.co/nTzog1MuyA — Liam Young (@liamyoung) August 10, 2020

