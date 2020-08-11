Trump said the “1917” pandemic ended WW2 – the only 5 historic owns you need

Donald Trump‘s latest press conference had to be cut short when shots were heard outside the White House, but reporters may well have been relieved that the fiasco had been brought to an end as the President had been giving them a bizarre History lesson.

It isn’t the first time History has been a casualty of Trump freestyling.

Remember these?

America had links with Ancient Rome. The American Army took control of the airports in 1775. President Andrew Jackson (1767 – 1845) could have stopped the American Civil War (1861 – 1865). Canada burned down the White House in 1814 – Canada didn’t exist as a country until 1867.

He has also tweaked his personal history, claiming to have been at Ground Zero on 9/11 – among other lies.

In the latest episode of ‘Trump Mangles History’, which we wish were an actual spoof series, he got so many things wrong in one statement it’s actually sort of impressive.

The President says the “1917 pandemic” ended the Second World War pic.twitter.com/jSltuSYim2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 10, 2020

Erm …no.

Trump: In 1917, the great pandemic, where they lost 50 to 100 million people, probably ended the Second World War. 1. The pandemic happened in 1918, not 1917. 2. About 37 million people died in WWI, not 50 to 100 million. 3. The Second World War ended in 1945, not in 1917. https://t.co/EEsnVUkXcE — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 10, 2020

These five reactions were particularly enjoyable.

1.

Trump also thinks the Korean War ended because M*A*S*H was canceled. https://t.co/6XfgIuHdfn — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 11, 2020

2.

He's confusing the date of the Spanish Flu (1918) with the date of the revolution (1917) that created the Russian government which eventually produced his current owner. He's also confusing WW1 with WW2…but not with a W2, because he doesn't pay taxes. https://t.co/tu9o4QB7wk — Greg Olear (@gregolear) August 10, 2020

3.

Trump claims the “Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1917 probably ended the Second World War” “ because “all the soldiers were sick”

Most of them weren’t even born in 1917! pic.twitter.com/XOE6Pd4mx5 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 10, 2020

4.

5.

Dinesh D’Souza: Yes, elitist provincials, laugh. Trump isn’t referencing the 1918 Spanish Flu but the 1917 Portuguese Grippe, which infected a young Hitler. After incubating 28 years, it suddenly became symptomatic in the bunker and he sneezed so violently it blew his brains out. https://t.co/syK9PSmpvw — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) August 11, 2020

Have pity on history lovers everywhere.

I have loved history since I was a kid and this physically hurts. https://t.co/jRJQhONPS2 — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) August 11, 2020

Author, Paul Begala, had this conclusion.

Totally convinced now that Trump paid someone to take his mental acuity test. https://t.co/jm2zw1a550 — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 10, 2020

READ MORE

Trump was relentlessly mocked for ridiculous 911 claims – 21 hilarious #LostTrumpHistory “facts”

Source @Acyn Image @Acyn