Trump said the “1917” pandemic ended WW2 – the only 5 historic owns you need

Donald Trump‘s latest press conference had to be cut short when shots were heard outside the White House, but reporters may well have been relieved that the fiasco had been brought to an end as the President had been giving them a bizarre History lesson.

It isn’t the first time History has been a casualty of Trump freestyling.

Remember these?

America had links with Ancient Rome.

The American Army took control of the airports in 1775.

President Andrew Jackson (1767 – 1845) could have stopped the American Civil War (1861 – 1865).

Canada burned down the White House in 1814 – Canada didn’t exist as a country until 1867.

He has also tweaked his personal history, claiming to have been at Ground Zero on 9/11 – among other lies.

In the latest episode of ‘Trump Mangles History’, which we wish were an actual spoof series, he got so many things wrong in one statement it’s actually sort of impressive.

Erm …no.

These five reactions were particularly enjoyable.

Have pity on history lovers everywhere.

Author, Paul Begala, had this conclusion.

Source @Acyn Image @Acyn