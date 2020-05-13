This NZ minister’s NSFW slip-up is made even better by the agony of the pause that followed

Here’s New Zealand health minister David Clark, delivering an important message about Covid-19 that anyone watching will surely never forget.

This is completely unedited footage of the New Zealand Health Minister. Seriously.

First the NSFW slip-up, second the agonising pause as the reality of what’s just happened sinks in.

It’s the same New Zealand cabinet minister, incidentally, who called himself an ‘idiot’ (and was demoted) for breaking lockdown rules by driving his family to the beach.

What a stupid country.

