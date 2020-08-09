Simply the funniest parody of anti-mask conspiracy theories you’ll see today
Over on Twitter, RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox shared what must be the best pisstake of anti-mask scaremongering we’ve seen since the pandemic started.
Watch to the end.
Doctors do NOT want you to see this! pic.twitter.com/evlRVoLEkK
— RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox (@ChryslerReal) August 7, 2020
Most people appreciated the hilarious and obvious parody.
The real truth about the masks.
(This might be faked, though, I'm not sure.) pic.twitter.com/xno19A4bee
— Strictly BLM (@christoq) August 6, 2020
— karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) August 7, 2020
I wondered why I could smell cat food in my mask when I was treating patients the other day. And also totally explains why it's so bulky at the front. I thought it was just my big nose so I feel waaaay better now.
— Eileen (@dordy85) August 6, 2020
I found a chip in my mask the other day! I mean, I was eating chips at the time but I don't really trust any kind of chips rn.
— Josephine (@Snogbird) August 7, 2020
Another pro tip. If you wear your mask upside down it reverses the polarity of the antenna and allows you to spy on the government
— Buck Fradley (@BuckFradley) August 7, 2020
But some seemed to take it more seriously. Too seriously.
This is FAKE!
— fed up (@Rentmaker1969) August 6, 2020
Lmao so fake you can clearly see him digging in deep for that somewhere else 😂
— lc.lucy (@Luceroaavila) August 7, 2020
That is so phony.
— . (@Nancy31Suh) August 6, 2020
As Natallee Kae remarked,
The amount of people that thought that they were some genius by pointing out this was fake…
— Natallee Kae (@_Kontronat_) August 7, 2020
What gave the game away? The cat food or the drill?
Source @ChryslerReal Image @ChryslerReal