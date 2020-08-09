Simply the funniest parody of anti-mask conspiracy theories you’ll see today

Over on Twitter, RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox shared what must be the best pisstake of anti-mask scaremongering we’ve seen since the pandemic started.

Watch to the end.

Doctors do NOT want you to see this! pic.twitter.com/evlRVoLEkK — RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox (@ChryslerReal) August 7, 2020

Most people appreciated the hilarious and obvious parody.

The real truth about the masks.

(This might be faked, though, I'm not sure.) pic.twitter.com/xno19A4bee — Strictly BLM (@christoq) August 6, 2020

— karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) August 7, 2020

I wondered why I could smell cat food in my mask when I was treating patients the other day. And also totally explains why it's so bulky at the front. I thought it was just my big nose so I feel waaaay better now. — Eileen (@dordy85) August 6, 2020

I found a chip in my mask the other day! I mean, I was eating chips at the time but I don't really trust any kind of chips rn. — Josephine (@Snogbird) August 7, 2020

Another pro tip. If you wear your mask upside down it reverses the polarity of the antenna and allows you to spy on the government — Buck Fradley (@BuckFradley) August 7, 2020

But some seemed to take it more seriously. Too seriously.

This is FAKE! — fed up (@Rentmaker1969) August 6, 2020

Lmao so fake you can clearly see him digging in deep for that somewhere else 😂 — lc.lucy (@Luceroaavila) August 7, 2020

That is so phony. — . (@Nancy31Suh) August 6, 2020

As Natallee Kae remarked,

The amount of people that thought that they were some genius by pointing out this was fake… — Natallee Kae (@_Kontronat_) August 7, 2020

What gave the game away? The cat food or the drill?

Source @ChryslerReal Image @ChryslerReal