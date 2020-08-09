Simply the funniest parody of anti-mask conspiracy theories you’ll see today

Over on Twitter, RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox shared what must be the best pisstake of anti-mask scaremongering we’ve seen since the pandemic started.

Watch to the end.

Most people appreciated the hilarious and obvious parody.

But some seemed to take it more seriously. Too seriously.

As Natallee Kae remarked,

What gave the game away? The cat food or the drill?

Source @ChryslerReal Image @ChryslerReal