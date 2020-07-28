Ann Widdecombe wants a shopping hour for anti-maskers – the only 5 reactions you need to read

Although we’re pretty sure nobody asked her, Ann Widdecombe, former far-right Tory and now a Brexit Party grandee, has suggested shops keep an hour each day for those who refuse to wear a mask.

That Ann Widdecombe is an anti-masker comes as a surprise to precisely no-one. Because if there's an opportunity to do harm and behave like a selfish wazzock, you can be sure she is going to take it every single time.

https://t.co/cbFwk4qhmV — Jane (@JaneRemain) July 27, 2020

Some people thought it was a great idea.

Well said Ann Widdecombe agree 100% https://t.co/wlwDOCQUt7 — Jennifer Allen Patriot (@Hollypops3109) July 27, 2020

Most didn’t – including these five, who said it perfectly.

1.

Ann Widdecombe has advocated a dedictated shopping hour for anti-maskers. Well, if we can negotiate with covid to be non-contagious, say between 4 and 5pm she might be on to a winner. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) July 27, 2020

2.

Ann Widdecombe wants a shopping hour for those who choose not to wear masks. Does she also want a hour a weekend for those who choose to drive drunk? What a load of old tosh. — Jojo (@humanjuggler) July 27, 2020

3.

The virus might be more worried about catching Ann Widdicombe.#covid_19 #WearAMask — Mike D (@MikeDLondon) July 27, 2020

4.

How about suggesting to Ann Widdecombe that she tries an hour unmasked on a Covid ward and see how she warms to that idea? — Red (@IamRed81) July 27, 2020

5.

Always the ones you least expect, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/BNyDGuKdiD — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) July 27, 2020

An actual A&E doctor wasn’t at all keen – understandably.

Ann Widdecombe and the anti-mask protesters want the NHS hour given to them. To touch.

Cough on.

Splutter on. YOUR FOOD. It's a big no from me Crazy Ann. https://t.co/m5Gh6LID0I — Dr. Mike 😷Wear a Mask😷 (@EmergMedDr) July 27, 2020

Derek James had this tip, in case of moral dilemmas.

If you want to know if something is the right thing to do or the wrong thing to do, simply ask yourself this question: What would Anne Widdecombe do? Then do the opposite! https://t.co/WRWQOJWaaC — Derek James (@derekjames150) July 27, 2020

If Miss Widdecombe is unhappy with the current arrangements, she might want to explore legal options.

