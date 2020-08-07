This guy insisted Trump was right to say ‘Thighland’ and the takedowns came thick and fast

You’ll have probably seen by now the unfortunate moment Donald Trump pronounced Thailand as ‘Thighland’. But just in case you haven’t …

I'll give you one guess as to which world "leader" pronounces Thailand as "Thighland." JUST ONE GUESS.🙄pic.twitter.com/rGph9s17Ct — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 6, 2020

And one probably entirely predictable side effect was that Trump supporters started to insist that it IS pronounced Thighland and anyone who thinks otherwise has been saying it wrong all along.

And no-one stood on this burning deck more proudly than this guy.

I’m highly amused to see supposedly sophisticated media types snickering at @realdonaldtrump for saying “Thighland.” These faux-sophisticates don’t realize Trump’s way of saying it is right. “Tai-land” is the crude lingo of people who have never been to “Thighland” — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 7, 2020

This is actually the correct pronunciation. Most Americans say it wrong. Thailand is pronounced phonetically. It’s “Thighland,” not “Tai-land.” https://t.co/kiQI7FveEM — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 6, 2020

And he really wasn’t letting it lie.

I’m really enjoying the “Thighland” controversy I seem to have kicked off. Outside of America, every English speaking country, starting with the one that invented the language, pronounces it the way Trump did. “Tai-land” is for frontier people who like to simplify pronunciations — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 7, 2020

In England, Australia and India it is pronounced “Thighland” and guess who invented the English language? — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 7, 2020

Let me clarify. I’m not saying “Thighland” is how it is said in the Thai language. The French say “Paree” but that’s not how it is pronounced in English. “Thighland,” not “Tai-land,” is how English speakers around the world say it — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 7, 2020

Leaving aside our provincial argot, no honest person will deny that across the South Asian continent, Thailand is pronounced “Thighland.” So if an entire subcontinent—over a billion people—says it his way, Trump can’t be entirely wrong, can he? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 7, 2020

And here are our favourite things people had to say in response.

1.

Hello, hi, hello. Someone from England here: No it isn’t, you fucking melon. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 7, 2020

2.

I’ve never heard any English speaker refer to Thailand as “Thighland.” I even traveled to Thailand 8 years ago, and never heard it pronounced that way. Even Street Fighter II (known for its questionable translations) pronounced it correctly. It’s OK to admit when someone’s wrong. — Justin Boot ∞ (@Polymathically) August 7, 2020

3.

Imagine how firmly wedged up Trump’s arsehole you’d have to be to produce nine tweets over a period of seven hours, each more bum-clenchingly embarrassing than the last, in a desperate but ultimately futile attempt to cover for the fact that the President is a fucking idiot. https://t.co/qghwpD1hgW — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 7, 2020

4.

I'm an American who has lived in Britain for a decade and have conducted field research in Thailand six times and have never once heard an English-speaking person other than Donald Trump say "Thighland." https://t.co/ZxEDIOiSKT — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 7, 2020

5.

As an American working in a multicultural office in Sydney, I asked my Australian, Indian, and British colleagues how they pronounce it. Unsurprisingly, Mr D’Sousa is 0-4. — Justin Earl Cleveland (@JEarlCleveland) August 7, 2020

6.

Let me clarify, Sycophancy is defending the indefensible https://t.co/ocpzY4MAcu — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 7, 2020

7.

surprised they have wifi this far up Trump's colon https://t.co/7fkNWSCiPy — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 7, 2020

8.

I mean, most of the English speaking world pronounces “Dinesh D’Souza” “Syphilis Brained Grifter” so Thighland checks out. — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 7, 2020

9.

“controversy” = monumental self own that has united the anglophone world in laughing at you https://t.co/ZJGBp9HSaH — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 7, 2020

10.

11.

That’s just not remotely true. But useful to the extent it shows how hyper-partisans will argue blatantly untrue things just to defend their team. https://t.co/P0ItTwNGcr — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) August 7, 2020

12.

I spent far too much time trying to make this look authentic. pic.twitter.com/EWkZBpoI2Q — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 7, 2020

13.

To conclude …

Now every Republican will have to say Thighland forever https://t.co/YvkHf2mzrE — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 7, 2020

