This guy insisted Trump was right to say ‘Thighland’ and the takedowns came thick and fast

You’ll have probably seen by now the unfortunate moment Donald Trump pronounced Thailand as ‘Thighland’. But just in case you haven’t …

And one probably entirely predictable side effect was that Trump supporters started to insist that it IS pronounced Thighland and anyone who thinks otherwise has been saying it wrong all along.

And no-one stood on this burning deck more proudly than this guy.

And he really wasn’t letting it lie.

And here are our favourite things people had to say in response.

To conclude …

