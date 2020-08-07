Donald Trump pronounced Thailand as ‘Thigh-land’ – 9 punniest responses

In today’s episode of ‘what Donald did next’ comes the so-called president attempting to say ‘Thailand’ out loud.

And it didn’t end well.

Here it is in all its glory:pic.twitter.com/PgTRnHpAA8 — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2020

Close, but no cigar, Mr President! And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Thighland is my favorite country after Assganistan. https://t.co/6shV0lkltA — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) August 6, 2020

2.

thighland and hondurass are nice but I’m more into titaly — kilgore trout, new tone haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 6, 2020

3.

After hearing Donald Trump incorrectly pronounce Thailand as 'Thighland' I hope for his sake 'Scunthorpe' never crops up on his autocue. — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 (@pearlylondon) August 7, 2020

4.

Thighland is just off the coast of Crotchatia. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 6, 2020

5.

A little afternoon trivia: The chief executive of Thighland is the Lord of the Thighs, not the prime minister. https://t.co/OW9iyfOqDx — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 6, 2020

6.

Welcome to Thighland pic.twitter.com/7q5fWRCp8i — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 6, 2020

7.

Many Irish people not wanting to agree with Trump on anything but also thinking "Wait – is it NOT pronounced Thighland?" — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) August 7, 2020

7.

Thighland is located next to lapland. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 6, 2020

8.

"Th" in English is known as the interdental sound. Mostly pronounced with tongue between teeth as it is in "thigh". But there are exceptions. We don't use it for Thames, or Thailand or thpectacular thwitter thelf-own. — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 7, 2020

9.

“Mr President, I believe Thighland is near Uranus.” — Faith Salie (@Faith_Salie) August 7, 2020

It’s not the first time Donald Trump’s had trouble with his pronunciations this week (he also struggled with Yosemite).

President Trump cannot pronounce 'Yosemite' pic.twitter.com/RfJrp76taQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 7, 2020

Yo Semites, let's go on vacation to Thighland https://t.co/FvkJoGrBMi — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 6, 2020

The Prince of Whales and I stopped by Nambia after we left Thighland on our way to Yo-Semite National Park. We caught a connecting flight out of the Revolutionary War Airport. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 6, 2020

Joe Biden knows how to pronounce Thailand.

and Yosemite.

just saying — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 6, 2020

To conclude …

Source @therecount